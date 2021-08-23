President of Ukraine: Crimea issue should not disappear from intl agenda for another seven years

The issue of the Crimean peninsula annexed by the Russian Federation should not disappear from the international agenda in the coming years, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"We are not holding this summit for the sake of another summit. The issue of Crimea should not disappear from the international agenda for another seven years. Therefore, we propose today to focus on practical work and coordination of efforts on very specific issues, among them, first of all, the strengthening of sanctions, and the protection of human rights, and overcoming the environmental and economic consequences of the occupation, ensuring freedom of navigation in the Black and Azov Seas," Zelensky said at the inaugural summit of the Crimea Platform in Kyiv on Monday.

He called on the countries to identify their authorized representatives who will liaise with the created office of the Crimea Platform and coordinate its work.

"The Crimea Platform should become the center for development and adoption of key international decisions on Crimea. From today, we, in fact, begin the countdown until the liberation of our land, the Ukrainian peninsula, and it is quite possible that August 23, 2021 will go down in history as the day of the beginning of de-occupation of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol. The occupation of the Crimean peninsula began in Moscow, we will definitely start de-occupation of Crimea in Kyiv," Zelensky said.