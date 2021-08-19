Zelensky to award Merkel with Order of Freedom

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will award German Chancellor Angela Merkel with the Order of Freedom when she arrives in Ukraine on August 22, the website of the German Bundestag reports.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will award Chancellor Merkel with the Order of Freedom, the highest honor in Ukraine," the message says.

Merkel will also lay a wreath at the Memorial of Eternal Glory at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The parties plan to discuss issues of bilateral and economic policy, the reform process in Ukraine and the implementation of the Minsk agreements, after which they will give a joint press conference.

Merkel will then meet with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at the government palace in Kyiv.