Eight law enforcement officers injured in clashes near President's Office – source
Eight law enforcement officers have been injured during a protest on Bankova Street, where the President's Office is located, a source in law enforcement authorities has told Interfax-Ukraine.
"Eight law enforcement officers were injured: one National Guard received cut wounds, seven more suffered from gas," the source said.
According to the source, the police were not injured by an explosion. The exploded package, according to unconfirmed information, was used to distract attention.