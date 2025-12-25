In Chernihiv, 8 people known to be injured after Russian drone hit high-rise building

According to preliminary data, eight people were injured after an enemy drone attacked a residential building in Chernihiv, the head of the regional state administration, Viacheslav Chaus, reported.

"A hostile UAV hit a five-story building in Chernihiv. Very brutal. On Christmas. Just in the middle of the day. People were at home. One person died – an 80-year-old woman. Another eight people were injured. Three of them are in serious condition. These are preliminary figures. The drone hit an apartment on the third floor. The destruction is significant," he wrote on a Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to him, rescue operations are currently underway, firefighters are extinguishing the fire. All relevant services are working. Volunteers. A point of invincibility has been deployed on site.

All victims are being provided with the necessary assistance.