At least eight people injured in overnight attack in Ukraine

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reports eight victims as a result of a Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine on Saturday night.

"At least eight people were injured: three in Kyiv region; three in Dnipropetrovsk region; two in Lviv region," Klymenko wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

According to him, ten regions in total were under attack. The occupiers targeted civilian infrastructure with drones and missiles. "Most of them directly hit residential buildings, power plants, and railways. More than two dozen buildings were damaged in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, and Lviv regions," the message reads.

In Lutsk, Dnipro, and Bila Tserkva in Kyiv region, rescuers are currently extinguishing thousands of square meters of warehouse space containing food and medicine. Firefighting efforts at energy facilities in Kyiv and Lviv regions are also ongoing. Nearly 500 rescuers and approximately 200 police officers are involved in the effort.

"The State Emergency Service is working at 24 locations: firefighting has already been completed at 17 of them, and work is ongoing at seven. The most challenging areas are large warehouse fires in Lutsk, Dnipro, and Bila Tserkva. Robotic systems and aircraft from the State Emergency Service are working there," Klymenko said.

At the same time, acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, reported that in addition to the three injured in the missile attack, a child was injured in a drone strike in the frontline town of Marhanets, Nikopol district.

"The Russians also struck Nikopol region. Heavy artillery and FPV drones were directed at Myrivska, Pokrovska, and Marhanets communities, as well as Nikopol itself. An 11-year-old boy was injured in the latter. He received the necessary medical assistance. Three local homes, outbuildings, and a power line were damaged in the area," he wrote on Telegram.

All those injured in the missile attack were from Dniprovskyi district. "This morning, the enemy launched a missile attack. Two men, aged 37 and 65, and a 75-year-old woman were injured in Dniprovskyi district. They received the necessary medical attention. They will recover at home. A private home was destroyed, and nearly a dozen others were damaged. Two garages were also hit," the head of the Regional Administration reported.

Both victims were in Lviv region, in the village of Silets, Sheptytskyi district, according to Maksym Kozytskyi, Chairman of Lviv Regional Administration.

"This night, the enemy attacked critical energy infrastructure in the Lviv region with combat drones and cruise missiles. In the village of Silets, Sheptytskyi district, a private house caught fire due to falling debris. According to preliminary information, two people were injured. At least three more houses in this village were damaged," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Mykola Kalashnyk, head of Kyiv Regional Administration, one woman of the three injured was hospitalized. "Three people were injured in the region. One woman from Vyshgorod district was hospitalized. She has already undergone surgery. Her condition is stable, but moderate," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the head of the Regional Administration, the aftermath of the attack has been recorded in four districts. Specifically, in Fastiv, the enemy struck railway infrastructure, damaging the train station. In Bucha district, a private home and outbuildings were damaged. A warehouse fire broke out in Bilotserkivsky district. "In Vyshgorod district, the enemy damaged seven private homes and a low-pressure gas pipeline. There is no fire. Three trucks were destroyed, and the warehouse fire has been contained," Kalashnyk said.