Regional Administration: 26 people injured in Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia, incl a child

Photo: https://t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp

The number of people injured in the Russian bombing strike on Zaporizhia and its suburbs has risen to 26, including one child, according to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

"At least 21 people, including a child, were injured in an enemy attack on Zaporizhia and Zaporizhia region. Russians launched guided bombs, destroying residential buildings and damaging infrastructure and an educational institution," he wrote on Telegram.

He later reported that the number of victims had risen to 26.

There may still be people under the rubble.

According to Fedorov, all the wounded are receiving the necessary medical care.

