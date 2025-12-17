Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:16 17.12.2025

Regional Administration: 26 people injured in Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia, incl a child

1 min read
Regional Administration: 26 people injured in Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia, incl a child
Photo: https://t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp

The number of people injured in the Russian bombing strike on Zaporizhia and its suburbs has risen to 26, including one child, according to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

"At least 21 people, including a child, were injured in an enemy attack on Zaporizhia and Zaporizhia region. Russians launched guided bombs, destroying residential buildings and damaging infrastructure and an educational institution," he wrote on Telegram.

He later reported that the number of victims had risen to 26.

There may still be people under the rubble.

According to Fedorov, all the wounded are receiving the necessary medical care.

It was previously reported that the enemy launched an air strike on Zaporizhia and Zaporizhia district, hitting residential buildings and suggesting there may be people under the rubble. A woman was also injured in a suburban community, according to Fedorov.

Tags: #strike #fedorov #injured #zaporizhia

MORE ABOUT

12:33 17.12.2025
Invaders attack Zaporizhia: residential building hit, with no victims reported

Invaders attack Zaporizhia: residential building hit, with no victims reported

13:01 16.12.2025
URCS helps victims of Russian UAV attack in Zaporizhia region

URCS helps victims of Russian UAV attack in Zaporizhia region

10:01 16.12.2025
Availability of mobile communication networks in Odesa restored to 60% - Dpty PM Fedorov

Availability of mobile communication networks in Odesa restored to 60% - Dpty PM Fedorov

19:39 12.12.2025
AFU General Staff: Refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl region, facilities on Ukraine's occupied territories hit

AFU General Staff: Refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl region, facilities on Ukraine's occupied territories hit

18:33 12.12.2025
Zelenskyy on strike on Chornomorsk: Russians continue war to destroy normal life in Ukraine

Zelenskyy on strike on Chornomorsk: Russians continue war to destroy normal life in Ukraine

13:01 11.12.2025
Russia destroys 27 suburban train cars in Fastiv – Development ministry

Russia destroys 27 suburban train cars in Fastiv – Development ministry

09:31 11.12.2025
Russian attacks on 17 settlements in Zaporizhia region injure 2, destroy houses and infrastructure - official

Russian attacks on 17 settlements in Zaporizhia region injure 2, destroy houses and infrastructure - official

09:09 08.12.2025
Russian drones injure 7 in Okhtyrka, Sumy region

Russian drones injure 7 in Okhtyrka, Sumy region

15:02 06.12.2025
At least eight people injured in overnight attack in Ukraine

At least eight people injured in overnight attack in Ukraine

17:44 04.12.2025
Brave1 launches new grant program for component development with nearly UAH 8 mln funding

Brave1 launches new grant program for component development with nearly UAH 8 mln funding

HOT NEWS

New agreements with Germany worth over EUR1.2 bln signed - Shmyhal

Sanctions imposed on only 20% of entire Russian military-industrial complex - FM Sybiha

Norway to finance new arms package for Ukraine worth NOK 3.2 bln – PM

Ukrainian soldiers manage to take control of almost 90% of the territory of Kupyansk – Syrsky

Invaders attack Zaporizhia: residential building hit, with no victims reported

LATEST

New agreements with Germany worth over EUR1.2 bln signed - Shmyhal

Opposition factions submit bill in Rada on redistributing funds from the 2026 state budget to AFU

Sanctions imposed on only 20% of entire Russian military-industrial complex - FM Sybiha

DOT to purchase DNA systems for AFU

Chernyshov's procedural obligations extended for 2 months

Law-enforcement agency to investigate staff over leak of activist's private photos

MFA calls on African govts to take decisive action to stop Russian programs on recruiting young people to fight in Ukraine

Bohdan Kukura appointed Ukrnafta's board chairman

Ukrainian soldiers recapture 56 square km of territory in settlements of Hryshyne, Kotlyne, and Udachne west of Pokrovsk – Syrsky

Norway to finance new arms package for Ukraine worth NOK 3.2 bln – PM

AD
AD