Russian drones injure 7 in Okhtyrka, Sumy region

Seven victims have already been recorded as a result of the night raid by Russian strike UAVs on Okhtyrka, Sumy Regional Military Administration head Oleh Hryhorov said on Telegram on Monday morning.

"At the moment, seven people have been injured in Okhtyrka as a result of Russian UAV strikes on a high-rise building. All people were taken to the hospital. Two were hospitalized - they are under the supervision of doctors. Five were provided with assistance and released for outpatient treatment. The building suffered extensive damage. Some residents, having heard the threat, managed to go down to the basement, some were unblocked from the damaged floors. A headquarters has been deployed to eliminate the consequences of the emergency. Inviolability points are operating for residents of damaged homes, people are being provided with the necessary support," Hryhorov said.