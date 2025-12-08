Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:09 08.12.2025

Russian drones injure 7 in Okhtyrka, Sumy region

1 min read

Seven victims have already been recorded as a result of the night raid by Russian strike UAVs on Okhtyrka, Sumy Regional Military Administration head Oleh Hryhorov said on Telegram on Monday morning.

"At the moment, seven people have been injured in Okhtyrka as a result of Russian UAV strikes on a high-rise building. All people were taken to the hospital. Two were hospitalized - they are under the supervision of doctors. Five were provided with assistance and released for outpatient treatment. The building suffered extensive damage. Some residents, having heard the threat, managed to go down to the basement, some were unblocked from the damaged floors. A headquarters has been deployed to eliminate the consequences of the emergency. Inviolability points are operating for residents of damaged homes, people are being provided with the necessary support," Hryhorov said.

Tags: #okhtyrka #injured

MORE ABOUT

15:02 06.12.2025
At least eight people injured in overnight attack in Ukraine

At least eight people injured in overnight attack in Ukraine

20:03 03.12.2025
Eight injured in Sloviansk, incl two children – authorities

Eight injured in Sloviansk, incl two children – authorities

09:46 18.11.2025
One killed, 11 injured due to enemy shelling in Kharkiv region over past 24 hours – authorities

One killed, 11 injured due to enemy shelling in Kharkiv region over past 24 hours – authorities

16:15 15.11.2025
Five people injured after FPV drone hits Nikopol on Sat – media

Five people injured after FPV drone hits Nikopol on Sat – media

11:39 15.11.2025
One of victims of shelling of Kyiv on Nov 14 dies; death toll reaches 7 – authorities

One of victims of shelling of Kyiv on Nov 14 dies; death toll reaches 7 – authorities

11:51 01.11.2025
Two residents of Kherson killed by shelling, 21 wounded in the region in past 24 hours, eight high-rise buildings damaged – police

Two residents of Kherson killed by shelling, 21 wounded in the region in past 24 hours, eight high-rise buildings damaged – police

12:40 31.10.2025
Eight civilians killed, 19 injured in Donetsk region due to shelling by occupying forces over past 24 hours

Eight civilians killed, 19 injured in Donetsk region due to shelling by occupying forces over past 24 hours

10:12 31.10.2025
Eleven people, incl four children, injured in drone attack in Sumy region - Emergency Service

Eleven people, incl four children, injured in drone attack in Sumy region - Emergency Service

14:03 28.10.2025
Three Welt reporters injured in Russian drone attack - media

Three Welt reporters injured in Russian drone attack - media

17:39 27.10.2025
Two injured due to Russian strikes in Zaporizhia region – authorities

Two injured due to Russian strikes in Zaporizhia region – authorities

HOT NEWS

NABU detectives conduct searches in central office of State Tax Service, two of its regional departments

MPs probe alleged 'Midas' case interference, SBI says no staff suspended yet

Air Defense neutralizes 50 of 80 enemy drones overnight, hits at 7 locations

No Ukrainian troops in Pokrovsk in autumn; now they control nearly half of city – Syrsky

Most Americans support continuing arms supplies to Ukraine, imposing additional economic sanctions on Russia - poll

LATEST

European Commissioner Kos in Ukraine for 2-day visit

NABU detectives conduct searches in central office of State Tax Service, two of its regional departments

Anti-corruption chief questions source of bail money for 'Midas' suspects

Small protest targets financial watchdog chief Pronin outside parliament

Advisory Board of Ukraine Recovery Agency begins work

MPs probe alleged 'Midas' case interference, SBI says no staff suspended yet

BES liquidates underground cigarette manufacturing workshop in Kyiv region

Defense official and two retail workers caught selling off old warships

Trump is trying to weaken USA-Europe alliance – Pope Leo

Poroshenko initiates transfer of funds from energy corruption schemes to military

AD
AD