Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:00 28.11.2025

Among candidates for President's Office head post is current PM, First Dpty PM, Dpty Head of President's Office Palisa, Budanov, Shmyhal

3 min read
Among candidates for President's Office head post is current PM, First Dpty PM, Dpty Head of President's Office Palisa, Budanov, Shmyhal

Ukrainian economist and president of Kyiv School of Economics Timofiy Mylovanov suggested that current Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko could head the President's Office; according to sources of Interfax-Ukraine, in this case, the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov could become the prime minister.

"There are rumors that Yulia Svyrydenko will head the President's Office. I fully support such a decision," he said on Facebook on Friday evening.

"In my opinion, it would be an ideal solution and a way out of the crisis. It would also strengthen the government and the executive branch of Ukraine and would be able to give impetus and development forward in the most difficult times of Ukraine's existence. (Yulia Svyrydenko is a top prime minister and, in fact, I don't know any better)," he said.

MP from the European Solidarity faction Oleksiy Honcharenko expressed the opposite point of view. "Yulia Svyrydenko remains the prime minister. "She will not be removed," he said in the Telegram channel. According to him, the candidacy of First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov is being considered for the position of Head of the President's Office. "But there is a question here," he said.

According to sources of the DeepState OSINT project, among the candidates for the position of Head of the President's Office is a military man, Deputy Head of the President's Office Pavlo Palisa, appointed to this position in November 2024. "According to our information, today the president is considering the candidacy of Pavlo Palisa as Head of the Office. Quite an interesting and logical appointment, if it is implemented," the DeepState said in the Telegram channel.

It is noted that Palisa "has shown himself quite productively in his work as Deputy Head of the President's Office, having experience in training and good contacts with Americans, which is very necessary in today's realities. In particular, there is already experience gained, being a participant in all the negotiation processes of the heads of state."

"A military man in wartime is a logical and necessary necessity in the OP, because the war continues and the position and voice of the military must be heard both in the international arena and within the country," DeepState said.

According to MP from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak, among the candidates are also the head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov and the Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal. "Kyrylo Budanov. Pros – reputation, positive rating. Cons – he is effective in his position. And the Intelligence Agency is a state within a state. Denys Shmyhal. Pros – he is absolutely neutral and the president trusts him. "The cons are that we will have to look for a new defense minister, but perhaps Mykhailo Fedorov will agree to this position," Zhelezniak said in the Telegram channel, reflecting on the merits of the candidates. However, as Zhelezniak notes, "at the moment, none of the insider information voiced is true. Because there is no solution. I think it will be only on weekends at best."

Tags: #candidates #presidents_office

MORE ABOUT

17:34 28.11.2025
Zelenskyy to hold consultations with candidates for President's Office head on Sat

Zelenskyy to hold consultations with candidates for President's Office head on Sat

13:09 24.11.2025
President’s Office denies instructions to prepare suspicion notice for SAPO chief

President’s Office denies instructions to prepare suspicion notice for SAPO chief

17:55 17.11.2025
President’s Office denies reports that Umerov allegedly refuses to return to Ukraine

President’s Office denies reports that Umerov allegedly refuses to return to Ukraine

11:32 14.10.2025
President’s Office and Irish delegation discuss energy, Ukraine's membership in EU, sanctions against Russia

President’s Office and Irish delegation discuss energy, Ukraine's membership in EU, sanctions against Russia

10:58 22.08.2025
President's Office to be reformed, attracting military personnel with combat experience – Yermak

President's Office to be reformed, attracting military personnel with combat experience – Yermak

15:57 12.08.2025
Bar Council of Ukraine chooses three candidates for competition commission to select HQCJ members

Bar Council of Ukraine chooses three candidates for competition commission to select HQCJ members

09:29 05.08.2025
Ukraine to consider increasing percentage of reserved workers at enterprises operating in frontline and border areas – President’s Office

Ukraine to consider increasing percentage of reserved workers at enterprises operating in frontline and border areas – President’s Office

21:08 13.06.2025
Zhovkva holds meeting with Secretary General of Intl Chamber of Commerce, discusses reconstruction of facilities affected by Russian shelling

Zhovkva holds meeting with Secretary General of Intl Chamber of Commerce, discusses reconstruction of facilities affected by Russian shelling

11:42 13.06.2025
Ukraine’s Bureau of Economic Security leadership contest cast into doubt over non-transparent evaluation

Ukraine’s Bureau of Economic Security leadership contest cast into doubt over non-transparent evaluation

21:41 06.06.2025
America maintains high level of support for Ukraine, delighted with Spider Web operation - Yermak following his visit to USA

America maintains high level of support for Ukraine, delighted with Spider Web operation - Yermak following his visit to USA

HOT NEWS

Occupiers attack Dnipropetrovsk region, two civilians killed – authorities

Zelenskyy signs decree dismissing Yermak from President's Office head post

Zelenskyy instructs SBU to analyse situation in law enforcement system, in regions

Yermak submits resignation letter – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy to hold consultations with candidates for President's Office head on Sat

LATEST

Ukrainian govt updates operational plan to implement State Forest Management Strategy – PM

'Fatal combination:' Tusk comments on resignations in Ukraine amid events surrounding Trump's 'peace plan'

Poroshenko on Yermak's resignation: Unity, new pro-European coalition, new professional govt needed

Norway intends to allocate $8.4 bln in 2026 to support Ukraine

Gift for Putin Czech initiative reviewing plans to purchase Flamingo missile – media

Occupiers attack Dnipropetrovsk region, two civilians killed – authorities

Szijjártó on Orbán-Putin meeting: If peace summit takes place, it will be held in Budapest

European Commission on Yermak's resignation: We see news, follow situation closely

Zelenskyy signs decree dismissing Yermak from President's Office head post

Zelenskyy instructs SBU to analyse situation in law enforcement system, in regions

AD
AD