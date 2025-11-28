Among candidates for President's Office head post is current PM, First Dpty PM, Dpty Head of President's Office Palisa, Budanov, Shmyhal

Ukrainian economist and president of Kyiv School of Economics Timofiy Mylovanov suggested that current Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko could head the President's Office; according to sources of Interfax-Ukraine, in this case, the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov could become the prime minister.

"There are rumors that Yulia Svyrydenko will head the President's Office. I fully support such a decision," he said on Facebook on Friday evening.

"In my opinion, it would be an ideal solution and a way out of the crisis. It would also strengthen the government and the executive branch of Ukraine and would be able to give impetus and development forward in the most difficult times of Ukraine's existence. (Yulia Svyrydenko is a top prime minister and, in fact, I don't know any better)," he said.

MP from the European Solidarity faction Oleksiy Honcharenko expressed the opposite point of view. "Yulia Svyrydenko remains the prime minister. "She will not be removed," he said in the Telegram channel. According to him, the candidacy of First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov is being considered for the position of Head of the President's Office. "But there is a question here," he said.

According to sources of the DeepState OSINT project, among the candidates for the position of Head of the President's Office is a military man, Deputy Head of the President's Office Pavlo Palisa, appointed to this position in November 2024. "According to our information, today the president is considering the candidacy of Pavlo Palisa as Head of the Office. Quite an interesting and logical appointment, if it is implemented," the DeepState said in the Telegram channel.

It is noted that Palisa "has shown himself quite productively in his work as Deputy Head of the President's Office, having experience in training and good contacts with Americans, which is very necessary in today's realities. In particular, there is already experience gained, being a participant in all the negotiation processes of the heads of state."

"A military man in wartime is a logical and necessary necessity in the OP, because the war continues and the position and voice of the military must be heard both in the international arena and within the country," DeepState said.

According to MP from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak, among the candidates are also the head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov and the Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal. "Kyrylo Budanov. Pros – reputation, positive rating. Cons – he is effective in his position. And the Intelligence Agency is a state within a state. Denys Shmyhal. Pros – he is absolutely neutral and the president trusts him. "The cons are that we will have to look for a new defense minister, but perhaps Mykhailo Fedorov will agree to this position," Zhelezniak said in the Telegram channel, reflecting on the merits of the candidates. However, as Zhelezniak notes, "at the moment, none of the insider information voiced is true. Because there is no solution. I think it will be only on weekends at best."