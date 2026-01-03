Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:43 03.01.2026

Number of injured in Kharkiv region rises to 30, 5 others unaccounted for – police

1 min read
Photo: National Police

As a result of Russian strikes on Kharkiv region over the past 24 hours, at least two people were killed and around 30 were injured, including children, while five others remain unaccounted for, the National Police reported.

"Against the civilian population, Russian troops used missiles, guided aerial bombs, and various types of drones. The enemy struck central Kharkiv with two missiles. Rescuers recovered the bodies of a three-year-old boy and a 22-year-old woman from the rubble. As a result of the two missile strikes, about 30 civilians were injured, including a six-month-old boy," the National Police said in a statement summarizing the overnight shelling of the region on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

It was reported that five more people are still unaccounted for. Search efforts are ongoing.

Local authorities had previously reported the two fatalitie, a boy and his mother.

According to police data, 25 apartment buildings, a hospital building, an educational institution, a commercial and office building, and 33 vehicles were damaged.

The Kharkiv and Kupiansk districts also came under fire. There, vehicles, a farm, warehouse facilities, and private homes of local residents were damaged.

Tags: #kharkiv #injured

