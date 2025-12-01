Zelenskyy: After returning to Ukraine, I will hold several consultations on appointment of President’s Office chief

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced additional consultations on the appointment of the head of the President’s Office after his return to Ukraine. The choice depends on several factors, particularly key areas.

"There won't be any surprises today, because I want to hold additional consultations, which I've planned for my return to Ukraine. My choice, frankly, depends on several things – management direction, our focus on diplomacy, and other areas that are very important," Zelenskyy said during a press conference in Paris on Monday.

The president added that "of course, we have very worthy people in the country."

As reported, on November 28, Zelenskyy signed Decree No. 868/2025 dismissing Yermak from his position as head of the President's Office, a position he held since February 11, 2020. Prior to this, the NABU and SAPO, acting on a ruling by the investigative judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court, conducted searches at Yermak's home, but did not notify anyone of the suspicion.

After this, Zelenskyy issued an address in which he stated that Russia "really wants Ukraine to make mistakes," but that Ukraine will not make any.