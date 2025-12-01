Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:34 01.12.2025

Zelenskyy: After returning to Ukraine, I will hold several consultations on appointment of President’s Office chief

1 min read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced additional consultations on the appointment of the head of the President’s Office after his return to Ukraine. The choice depends on several factors, particularly key areas.

"There won't be any surprises today, because I want to hold additional consultations, which I've planned for my return to Ukraine. My choice, frankly, depends on several things – management direction, our focus on diplomacy, and other areas that are very important," Zelenskyy said during a press conference in Paris on Monday.

The president added that "of course, we have very worthy people in the country."

As reported, on November 28, Zelenskyy signed Decree No. 868/2025 dismissing Yermak from his position as head of the President's Office, a position he held since February 11, 2020. Prior to this, the NABU and SAPO, acting on a ruling by the investigative judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court, conducted searches at Yermak's home, but did not notify anyone of the suspicion.

After this, Zelenskyy issued an address in which he stated that Russia "really wants Ukraine to make mistakes," but that Ukraine will not make any.

Tags: #presidents_office #appointment

MORE ABOUT

21:00 28.11.2025
Among candidates for President's Office head post is current PM, First Dpty PM, Dpty Head of President's Office Palisa, Budanov, Shmyhal

Among candidates for President's Office head post is current PM, First Dpty PM, Dpty Head of President's Office Palisa, Budanov, Shmyhal

17:34 28.11.2025
Zelenskyy to hold consultations with candidates for President's Office head on Sat

Zelenskyy to hold consultations with candidates for President's Office head on Sat

13:09 24.11.2025
President’s Office denies instructions to prepare suspicion notice for SAPO chief

President’s Office denies instructions to prepare suspicion notice for SAPO chief

17:55 17.11.2025
President’s Office denies reports that Umerov allegedly refuses to return to Ukraine

President’s Office denies reports that Umerov allegedly refuses to return to Ukraine

11:32 14.10.2025
President’s Office and Irish delegation discuss energy, Ukraine's membership in EU, sanctions against Russia

President’s Office and Irish delegation discuss energy, Ukraine's membership in EU, sanctions against Russia

20:30 19.09.2025
Zelenskyy signs decree on Military Ombudsman's Office establishment, appoints Reshetylova to position

Zelenskyy signs decree on Military Ombudsman's Office establishment, appoints Reshetylova to position

10:58 22.08.2025
President's Office to be reformed, attracting military personnel with combat experience – Yermak

President's Office to be reformed, attracting military personnel with combat experience – Yermak

09:29 05.08.2025
Ukraine to consider increasing percentage of reserved workers at enterprises operating in frontline and border areas – President’s Office

Ukraine to consider increasing percentage of reserved workers at enterprises operating in frontline and border areas – President’s Office

20:34 01.08.2025
Economy Ministry to appoint Dpty Minister for Water Resources and Irrigation

Economy Ministry to appoint Dpty Minister for Water Resources and Irrigation

19:26 16.07.2025
Cabinet appoints Olena Ivanovska as language ombudsman

Cabinet appoints Olena Ivanovska as language ombudsman

HOT NEWS

Russian army personnel loses 32 divisions in 2025

Zelenskyy announces delegation's report onUS negotiations on Tues

Macron on corruption scandal: You don't see such anti-corruption steps in Russia, where real dictatorship reigns

Macron: Ukraine is the only one who can discuss territorial issue

Macron announces completion of work on security guarantees, talks with USA expected

LATEST

Russian army personnel loses 32 divisions in 2025

Battle for Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad continues, logistics provided by drones – DeepState

At meeting with Dombrovskis, Shmyhal notes importance of making decision on reparations loan

CC judges, Venice Commission reps hold meeting on competitive bills

Macron: Peace plan can be finally agreed only with participation of Ukraine, Europeans

Europe has clear course: No dictated peace imposed on Ukraine – Merz

Dutch PM in call with Zelenskyy: No decisions on Ukraine without Ukrainians; no decisions on Europe without Europeans

Meloni emphasizes importance of ‘rapprochement of views’ between Europe and USA for peace in Ukraine

Number of victims in Dnipro grows to 43 people, 10 in serious condition – regional administration

Shmyhal-Rutte: Extra air defense systems, missiles needed; PURL importance discussed

AD
AD