Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:03 03.12.2025

Eight injured in Sloviansk, incl two children – authorities

At least eight people, including two children, were injured as a result of numerous strikes on Sloviansk, Head of Donetsk Regional State Administration Vadym Filashkin has said.

"Today, the Russians dropped nine air bombs on the city, one of which hit a high-rise building. The wounded are receiving the necessary medical care," Filashkin said in the Telegram channel.

He said there were no safe places left in Donetsk region, and called on civilians in the region to evacuate.

