Zelensky signs decree on urgent measures on Ukraine's NATO integration

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree enacting last month's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) resolution "On urgent measures to deepen the integration of Ukraine into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization."

Both documents were published on the president's official website on Friday.

"To enact the NSDC resolution of June 4, 2021 'On urgent measures to deepen the integration of Ukraine into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization' (enclosed, secretly, without clauses 3, 5, 7, 8 - not secretly). The implementation of the NSDC resolution enacted by this decree will be overseen by the NSDC secretary," the document reads.