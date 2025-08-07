Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:43 07.08.2025

Witkoff to brief Ukrainian, NATO officials on Putin meeting

1 min read
US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff plans to hold a video conference on Thursday with senior officials from Ukraine, Finland, France, Germany, Italy and the UK to brief them on his meeting with Vladimir Putin and discuss next steps, including a possible meeting with Trump, the American publication Axios wrote on Thursday, citing two of its own sources directly familiar with the situation.

Why it matters: President Trump had been moving toward a much tougher stance on Russia, but after the Trump-Witkoff meeting, he turned to upbeat talk about "progress" and the possibility of meeting with Putin ... The conversation caused confusion in Kyiv and other European capitals. Officials were unsure whether U.S. policy was changing or whether sanctions would still be announced on Friday, as Trump had planned, the publication said.

