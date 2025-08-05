Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:10 05.08.2025

US rep to NATO highlights Netherlands' leadership in military aid to Ukraine

The Netherlands has become a leader in supplying Ukraine with vital ammunition and equipment as part of US President Donald Trump's initiative to support Ukraine's defense, pressure Russia and boost the American economy.

This was reported by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker in a post on the social network X.

Big news from NATO: The Netherlands leads in delivering life-saving munitions and equipment to Ukraine. This fulfills U.S President Donald J. Trump’s initiative: Allies buying American weapons to help Ukraine defend itself, pressure Russia, and boost U.S. jobs. Thank you to our Dutch Allies!” the diplomat noted.

Tags: #military_aid #us #nato #whitaker

