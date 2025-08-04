Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:03 04.08.2025

Shmyhal: USA, NATO launch new mechanism to support Ukraine – Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL)

2 min read
Shmyhal: USA, NATO launch new mechanism to support Ukraine – Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL)
Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal has said the United States and the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) are launching a new mechanism to support Ukraine through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative.

"The purpose of this mechanism is to ensure the rapid supply of systems and weapons to Ukraine, which, in large quantities, can be obtained from the United States, in order to strengthen Ukraine's positions and create conditions for achieving a just and sustainable peace," the minister said on Telegram on Monday.

According to him, the PURL initiative is being implemented within the framework of agreements between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, thanks to the new mechanism, Alliance member states and partners will have the opportunity to finance the supply of the U.S. weapons and technology through voluntary contributions.

According to information, the PURL involves the formation of a list of equipment and ammunition, based on requests from Ukraine, which are confirmed by the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR). New assistance packages will be announced on a regular basis. NATO will coordinate supplies within this mechanism, in particular through existing NATO mechanisms (NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine, NSATU).

"The Netherlands has taken on the financing of the first assistance package in the amount of EUR 500 million, and it is expected that the weapons will be delivered soon. New important announcements are also expected in the near future," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #nato

MORE ABOUT

20:08 04.08.2025
NATO Secretary General welcomes Netherlands’ announcement to boost Ukraine air defenses, expects important announcements from other allies soon

NATO Secretary General welcomes Netherlands’ announcement to boost Ukraine air defenses, expects important announcements from other allies soon

15:53 31.07.2025
Ukraine's NATO accession fundamental security issue for Poland - Polish Sejm Foreign Affairs Committee chair

Ukraine's NATO accession fundamental security issue for Poland - Polish Sejm Foreign Affairs Committee chair

18:45 21.07.2025
NATO Secretary General at Ramstein: We continue to cooperate on purchasing American weapons for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General at Ramstein: We continue to cooperate on purchasing American weapons for Ukraine

19:24 18.07.2025
NATO countries to employ full range of capabilities to counter cyber threats from Russia – Rutte

NATO countries to employ full range of capabilities to counter cyber threats from Russia – Rutte

18:19 18.07.2025
Unmanned Systems Forces Commander Brovdi: NATO security doctrines require revision

Unmanned Systems Forces Commander Brovdi: NATO security doctrines require revision

20:44 16.07.2025
Syrsky holds his first phone talk with new NATO Commander in Europe Grynkewich

Syrsky holds his first phone talk with new NATO Commander in Europe Grynkewich

10:47 15.07.2025
NATO, G7 reps support Defense City concept

NATO, G7 reps support Defense City concept

20:12 14.07.2025
NATO Secretary General on US deal: Ukraine to receive massive number of military equipment

NATO Secretary General on US deal: Ukraine to receive massive number of military equipment

10:14 11.07.2025
Rutte calls for providing Ukraine with more ammunition and air defense systems

Rutte calls for providing Ukraine with more ammunition and air defense systems

16:31 09.07.2025
Rutte discusses implementation of NATO summit decisions with German Defense Minister

Rutte discusses implementation of NATO summit decisions with German Defense Minister

HOT NEWS

Death toll in Kramatorsk rises to 7 – Interior Ministry

Zelenskyy: Change in sentiment in Russia already felt, new sanctions will push Russians towards peace

Two civilians killed amid FPV drone attack in Kharkiv region

HACC remands ex-head of Luhansk administration Haidai for 60 days, sets UAH 10 mln bail

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy to hold meeting on outcomes of his visit to Kharkiv region

LATEST

Death toll in Kramatorsk rises to 7 – Interior Ministry

Zelenskyy: Change in sentiment in Russia already felt, new sanctions will push Russians towards peace

Ukraine, with partners' support, increases ratio with Russia in ammunition from 1:10 to 1:2 in two years – Czech President

Center for Countering Disinformation denies info about Poland allegedly cancelling visa-free travel with Ukraine

Czech President: It is unfair for West to pressure Ukraine to liberate all occupied territories, we don't recognize them as Russian

Dutch PM talks to Zelenskyy regarding announced aid package for Ukraine

Two civilians killed amid FPV drone attack in Kharkiv region

Russia effective in hybrid warfare, its intelligence services more intensive than Soviet ones - Czech President

Ukraine returns 13-year-old girl to govt-controlled territory

HACC remands ex-head of Luhansk administration Haidai for 60 days, sets UAH 10 mln bail

AD
AD