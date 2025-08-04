Shmyhal: USA, NATO launch new mechanism to support Ukraine – Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL)

Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal has said the United States and the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) are launching a new mechanism to support Ukraine through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative.

"The purpose of this mechanism is to ensure the rapid supply of systems and weapons to Ukraine, which, in large quantities, can be obtained from the United States, in order to strengthen Ukraine's positions and create conditions for achieving a just and sustainable peace," the minister said on Telegram on Monday.

According to him, the PURL initiative is being implemented within the framework of agreements between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, thanks to the new mechanism, Alliance member states and partners will have the opportunity to finance the supply of the U.S. weapons and technology through voluntary contributions.

According to information, the PURL involves the formation of a list of equipment and ammunition, based on requests from Ukraine, which are confirmed by the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR). New assistance packages will be announced on a regular basis. NATO will coordinate supplies within this mechanism, in particular through existing NATO mechanisms (NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine, NSATU).

"The Netherlands has taken on the financing of the first assistance package in the amount of EUR 500 million, and it is expected that the weapons will be delivered soon. New important announcements are also expected in the near future," Shmyhal said.