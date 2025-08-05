Aid packages under PURL approved by SACEUR, their contents are not disclosed – NATO official

The aid packages to Ukraine under the U.S.-NATO initiative titled "Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List" (PURL) which meet Ukraine's needs on the battlefield, are being approved by Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) Alexus G. Grynkewich. Their content is not subject to disclosure.

A NATO official told an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent in Brussels on condition of anonymity.

He confirmed that the cost of each package, "worth roughly $500 million each, containing equipment and munitions urgently needed by Ukraine." "Packages will be prepared rapidly and issued on a regular basis. NATO will coordinate the delivery of these packages, including through our NSATU command in Wiesbaden. In close coordination with Ukraine, the United States and the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) have validated priority operational requirements, such as air defence systems, ammunition, and other critical equipment. SACEUR will continue to validate packages that correspond to Ukraine's battlefield needs. The focus is on equipment that is ready for immediate delivery from U.S. stockpiles," the agency's interlocutor said.

However, he said in order to "preserve operational security, we will not disclose details of the contents of each package." "The priority is to get Ukraine what it needs quickly to defend itself from Russian aggression. This includes air defences, ammunition, spare parts, missiles and other critical capabilities. Support to Ukraine is continuous," the NATO official said.

The agency's interlocutor also said that participation in this initiative is open to all NATO Allies and partners. "While contributions are voluntary, we strongly encourage all Allies to participate. PURL complements other ongoing initiatives to provide support to Ukraine, including the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) Trust Fund and the Comprehensive Assistance Package (CAP), as well as a wide range of vital bilateral efforts by Allies and partners," he said.

As previously reported, on Monday, August 4, the Netherlands announced the first aid package of over $500 million, and on August 5, financial packages from Denmark, Norway and Sweden totaling $500 million were announced under PURL.