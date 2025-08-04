Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:08 04.08.2025

NATO Secretary General welcomes Netherlands’ announcement to boost Ukraine air defenses, expects important announcements from other allies soon

1 min read
NATO Secretary General welcomes Netherlands’ announcement to boost Ukraine air defenses, expects important announcements from other allies soon

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte welcomes the announcement by the Netherlands of EUR 500 million to strengthen Ukraine's air defences and expects important announcements from other Allies soon.

“Great to see the Netherlands taking the lead and funding the first package of US military equipment for Ukraine under NATO’s Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List initiative. I thank Allies for getting Ukraine the equipment it urgently needs to defend against Russian aggression. I expect further significant announcements from other Allies soon,” Rutte said on X.

Earlier, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans announced the allocation of EUR 500 million to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, including missiles and spare parts for Patriot systems.

Tags: #nato

MORE ABOUT

21:03 04.08.2025
Shmyhal: USA, NATO launch new mechanism to support Ukraine – Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL)

Shmyhal: USA, NATO launch new mechanism to support Ukraine – Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL)

15:53 31.07.2025
Ukraine's NATO accession fundamental security issue for Poland - Polish Sejm Foreign Affairs Committee chair

Ukraine's NATO accession fundamental security issue for Poland - Polish Sejm Foreign Affairs Committee chair

18:45 21.07.2025
NATO Secretary General at Ramstein: We continue to cooperate on purchasing American weapons for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General at Ramstein: We continue to cooperate on purchasing American weapons for Ukraine

19:24 18.07.2025
NATO countries to employ full range of capabilities to counter cyber threats from Russia – Rutte

NATO countries to employ full range of capabilities to counter cyber threats from Russia – Rutte

18:19 18.07.2025
Unmanned Systems Forces Commander Brovdi: NATO security doctrines require revision

Unmanned Systems Forces Commander Brovdi: NATO security doctrines require revision

20:44 16.07.2025
Syrsky holds his first phone talk with new NATO Commander in Europe Grynkewich

Syrsky holds his first phone talk with new NATO Commander in Europe Grynkewich

10:47 15.07.2025
NATO, G7 reps support Defense City concept

NATO, G7 reps support Defense City concept

20:12 14.07.2025
NATO Secretary General on US deal: Ukraine to receive massive number of military equipment

NATO Secretary General on US deal: Ukraine to receive massive number of military equipment

10:14 11.07.2025
Rutte calls for providing Ukraine with more ammunition and air defense systems

Rutte calls for providing Ukraine with more ammunition and air defense systems

16:31 09.07.2025
Rutte discusses implementation of NATO summit decisions with German Defense Minister

Rutte discusses implementation of NATO summit decisions with German Defense Minister

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal: USA, NATO launch new mechanism to support Ukraine – Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL)

Death toll in Kramatorsk rises to 7 – Interior Ministry

Zelenskyy: Change in sentiment in Russia already felt, new sanctions will push Russians towards peace

Two civilians killed amid FPV drone attack in Kharkiv region

HACC remands ex-head of Luhansk administration Haidai for 60 days, sets UAH 10 mln bail

LATEST

Death toll in Kramatorsk rises to 7 – Interior Ministry

Zelenskyy: Change in sentiment in Russia already felt, new sanctions will push Russians towards peace

Ukraine, with partners' support, increases ratio with Russia in ammunition from 1:10 to 1:2 in two years – Czech President

Center for Countering Disinformation denies info about Poland allegedly cancelling visa-free travel with Ukraine

Czech President: It is unfair for West to pressure Ukraine to liberate all occupied territories, we don't recognize them as Russian

Dutch PM talks to Zelenskyy regarding announced aid package for Ukraine

Two civilians killed amid FPV drone attack in Kharkiv region

Russia effective in hybrid warfare, its intelligence services more intensive than Soviet ones - Czech President

Ukraine returns 13-year-old girl to govt-controlled territory

HACC remands ex-head of Luhansk administration Haidai for 60 days, sets UAH 10 mln bail

AD
AD