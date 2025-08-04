NATO Secretary General welcomes Netherlands’ announcement to boost Ukraine air defenses, expects important announcements from other allies soon

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte welcomes the announcement by the Netherlands of EUR 500 million to strengthen Ukraine's air defences and expects important announcements from other Allies soon.

“Great to see the Netherlands taking the lead and funding the first package of US military equipment for Ukraine under NATO’s Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List initiative. I thank Allies for getting Ukraine the equipment it urgently needs to defend against Russian aggression. I expect further significant announcements from other Allies soon,” Rutte said on X.

Earlier, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans announced the allocation of EUR 500 million to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, including missiles and spare parts for Patriot systems.