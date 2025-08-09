Yermak holds online talk on peace in Ukraine with national security advisers of six countries, NATO

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak held an online conversation with national security advisers of the United States, Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Finland and representatives of NATO.

According to Yermak, the participants focused on coordinating positions to achieve a sustainable and just peace for Ukraine as soon as possible: "We focused on coordinating positions to bring a sustainable and just peace for Ukraine as soon as possible. We are ready to work as productively as possible to save lives and end hostilities."

The head of the President's Office thanked all partners for their support and constructiveness. The parties agreed to continue cooperation in the near future.