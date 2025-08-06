NATO takes Russian UAV violations of Lithuanian airspace seriously

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has held a meeting with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys, during which the parties discussed violations of Lithuanian airspace by Russian military drones, Alliance spokeswoman Allison Hart said.

“NATO Secretary General spoke with Minister Budrys Kestutis on the recent Russian military drone violations of Lithuanian airspace. NATO takes these incidents very seriously. We remain vigilant and ready to defend every inch of NATO territory,” she said on X Wednesday.