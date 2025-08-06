Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:38 06.08.2025

NATO takes Russian UAV violations of Lithuanian airspace seriously

1 min read
NATO takes Russian UAV violations of Lithuanian airspace seriously

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has held a meeting with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys, during which the parties discussed violations of Lithuanian airspace by Russian military drones, Alliance spokeswoman Allison Hart said.

“NATO Secretary General spoke with Minister Budrys Kestutis on the recent Russian military drone violations of Lithuanian airspace. NATO takes these incidents very seriously. We remain vigilant and ready to defend every inch of NATO territory,” she said on X Wednesday.

Tags: #nato #uavs

MORE ABOUT

20:30 05.08.2025
Rutte informs Zelenskyy about work with countries that are ready to join initiative to purchase US weapons

Rutte informs Zelenskyy about work with countries that are ready to join initiative to purchase US weapons

19:08 05.08.2025
Aid packages under PURL approved by SACEUR, their contents are not disclosed – NATO official

Aid packages under PURL approved by SACEUR, their contents are not disclosed – NATO official

10:10 05.08.2025
US rep to NATO highlights Netherlands' leadership in military aid to Ukraine

US rep to NATO highlights Netherlands' leadership in military aid to Ukraine

21:03 04.08.2025
Shmyhal: USA, NATO launch new mechanism to support Ukraine – Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL)

Shmyhal: USA, NATO launch new mechanism to support Ukraine – Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL)

20:08 04.08.2025
NATO Secretary General welcomes Netherlands’ announcement to boost Ukraine air defenses, expects important announcements from other allies soon

NATO Secretary General welcomes Netherlands’ announcement to boost Ukraine air defenses, expects important announcements from other allies soon

12:33 04.08.2025
NABU, SAPO identify 6 suspects in corruption scheme for procuring UAVs and EW, including Haidai

NABU, SAPO identify 6 suspects in corruption scheme for procuring UAVs and EW, including Haidai

11:51 04.08.2025
American company Axon ready to exchange expertise with Ukraine in countering UAVs

American company Axon ready to exchange expertise with Ukraine in countering UAVs

15:53 31.07.2025
Ukraine's NATO accession fundamental security issue for Poland - Polish Sejm Foreign Affairs Committee chair

Ukraine's NATO accession fundamental security issue for Poland - Polish Sejm Foreign Affairs Committee chair

18:45 21.07.2025
NATO Secretary General at Ramstein: We continue to cooperate on purchasing American weapons for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General at Ramstein: We continue to cooperate on purchasing American weapons for Ukraine

19:24 18.07.2025
NATO countries to employ full range of capabilities to counter cyber threats from Russia – Rutte

NATO countries to employ full range of capabilities to counter cyber threats from Russia – Rutte

HOT NEWS

Putin's meeting with Witkoff ends in Kremlin

Zelenskyy hopes for constructive dialogue with new Polish president

Russia attacks gas transit station serving US, Azerbaijan pipeline - Energy Ministry

Government appoints Tsyvinsky BES director

Culture ministry urges boost in 2026 cinema funding to at least UAH 500–600 mln

LATEST

Japanese Ambassador discusses customs reform, creating favorable environment for Japanese business in Ukraine with Marchenko

G7 Ambassadors in Ukraine: Appointment of BES Director contributes to improvement of business climate in Ukraine

Putin's meeting with Witkoff ends in Kremlin

Enemy advances into Serebryansk forest - DeepState

Donetsk exodus surges, only 1,370 remain in Pokrovsk

Zelenskyy hopes for constructive dialogue with new Polish president

MP Friz: I hope new head of BES will justify public's trust

Cabinet backs protection for military whistleblowers – Shmyhal

Russia attacks gas transit station serving US, Azerbaijan pipeline - Energy Ministry

Bridge collapse leaves 1,000 residents stuck in Kherson neighborhood

AD
AD