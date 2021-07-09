Merkel, Zelensky to meet on July 12 during dinner – German govt

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet on Monday evening, July 12, during a dinner, according to the website of the German government.

"Chancellor Angela Merkel will welcome President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a dinner at the Federal Chancellery on July 12, 2021 at 19:00 [20:00 Kyiv time]," it said.

It is noted that the topics of a joint discussion will be bilateral relations, the implementation of the Minsk Agreements on the settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, the process of Ukrainian reforms, as well as economic issues and relations with Russia.

According to an announcement on the website of the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, a conversation between German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Zelensky is scheduled for 10:00 (11:00 Kyiv time).

Earlier, Zelensky said that during his working visit to Germany on July 12, he intends to discuss with German Chancellor Angela Merkel the topic of energy security in the context of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction.