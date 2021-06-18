U.S. does not intend to weaken or lift sanctions against Russia – Nuland

The United States does not intend to lift or weaken the sanctions imposed against Russia in response to its aggression against Ukraine, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland has said.

Nuland said in an interview with Radio Liberty that they made it clear and President Biden reiterated that U.S. sanctions imposed over Moscow's actions in the country "are going to stay in place unless and until Russia changes its behavior towards Ukraine."

She noted that Biden named Ukraine a country over which the United States has significant disagreements with the Russian Federation.

Nuland said that the United States is firmly committed – as they have been for decades – to Ukraine's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. They have strong programs to support Ukraine in the field of security, economic development, anti-corruption efforts, and will continue to pursue them.