Fully vaccinated Ukrainians can enter Germany to visit relatives, friends, or for tourist purposes from June 25 – embassy

Starting from June 25, Ukrainian people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can enter Germany again for tourist and private purposes, the German Embassy in Kyiv said.

"Fully vaccinated persons will be able to enter Germany for visiting family and friends, as well as for tourist purposes.”

It is indicated that those persons who have been inoculated with one of the vaccines listed on the website of the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut (PEI) will have the right to enter Germany, if at least 14 days have passed from the date of inoculation with the last required dose of vaccine or with vaccine that requires only one dose.

"Now this only applies to vaccines recognized by the European Medicines Agency [EMA]. The list of vaccines is also planned to be expanded and supplemented with other vaccines with similar protective standards as soon as the necessary trials are completed," the embassy said.

Starting from June 21, 2021, visas for other purposes of travel to Germany that still require visas can be applied for at the embassy and at the Visametric visa center as before the EU travel ban. Further information, especially that regarding the requirements for documentary evidence of received vaccinations, can be found on the website of the Federal Ministry of the Interior, Building and Community, the German Embassy said.