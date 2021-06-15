Facts

12:01 15.06.2021

Ukraine deserves to be equal NATO member – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine deserves to be an equal member of the North Atlantic Alliance.

"We deserve to be members of the Alliance, if the Alliance sees Ukraine among NATO members of the same level, at the same table. I believe this is the right decision [to admit Ukraine to NATO]. I believe that Ukraine really deserves this to be one of the most powerful countries in NATO," Zelensky said in an interview with journalists at the Ukraine 30. Economy without Oligarchs all-Ukrainian forum in Kyiv on Tuesday.

The president believes that "Ukraine should not ask for an invitation to NATO."

"We need to be invited. I believe that this is honest, because we should not ask. I think that in general, the policy that we have chosen today is the policy of the welcome guest, and not just running around, shouting, passing some laws, hang up posters, communicate with the media, let me take a picture with the U.S. President. I believe that we have a different policy, it is correct," he said.

The president also said "not everyone likes the direct position on Ukraine and its support from the EU."

"I do not know if this is a signal for Russia. Let us see how the important Biden-Putin summit ends. Nevertheless, I am confident in the support of the United States. They have always had bipartisan support for Ukraine," Zelensky said.

He also thanked U.S. President Joe Biden, as well as the leaders of the EU countries for supporting Ukraine.

