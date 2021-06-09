Zelensky, Trudeau agree on positions in probe into crash of PS752 flight

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed the investigation into the crash of PS752 flight in Iran in January 2020 and the situation in Donbas.

"Had a productive conversation with JustinTrudeau. Discussed the situation in Donbas and further pressure on Russia to achieve peace. Grateful to Canada for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. Coordinated positions on the investigation of PS752flight crash," Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

In turn, the press service of the President of Ukraine reported that the parties coordinated their positions on key issues on the agenda ahead of the G7 and NATO summits, which will be held in the near future, the press service of the President of Ukraine reported.

Zelensky briefed Trudeau on the security situation in the east and along the borders of Ukraine. The President noted that only part of the Russian troops and heavy weapons have now been withdrawn from the temporarily occupied territories and from the Ukrainian borders.

"Russia almost did not carry out a withdrawal. Of the 105,000 Russian military, only 11,000 were withdrawn," Zelensky said.

He stressed that the Nord Stream 2 project is Russia's political weapon.

"We believe that the completion of Nord Stream 2 will strengthen Russia as a player on the world map," the president said.

Trudeau, in turn, reaffirmed Canada's unshakable support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and solidarity in countering the long-term aggression of the Russian Federation.

"We remain great friends. We will continue to support Ukraine," he stressed.

The interlocutors discussed practical interaction with the aim of supporting Ukraine's efforts on the way to NATO membership.

The parties also touched upon plans for further political dialogue at the highest level. Zelensky confirmed Trudeau's invitation to visit Ukraine to participate in the inaugural summit of the Crimean Platform in Kyiv and events to mark the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence.