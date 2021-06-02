Facts

12:29 02.06.2021

Two-day talks with Iran on UIA plane shot down near Tehran kick off in Ukraine

Two-day talks with Iran on UIA plane shot down near Tehran kick off in Ukraine

In negotiations including the plane of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA), flight PS752, shot down near Tehran, Ukraine will insist on the official confirmation of the completion of the investigation into the perpetrators, said Deputy Prosecutor General Gyunduz Mamedov.

"Two-day negotiations of Ukraine and Iran on PS753 begin today. I will insist on the official confirmation of the completion of the investigation into those guilty of the shooting down of the Ukrainian plane and the state of the court hearing. If it's, of course, started," Mamedov wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

As reported, the UIA Boeing 737-800 passenger plane, which was supposed to operate flight PS 752 on the Tehran-Kyiv route, was shot down near the Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran immediately after takeoff early in the morning on January 8, 2020. There were 167 passengers and nine crew members onboard. They all died. Among the dead there were 11 citizens of Ukraine (including nine crew members), 82 citizens of Iran, 63 citizens of Canada, 10 citizens of Sweden, four citizens of Afghanistan, three citizens of Germany and three citizens of Great Britain.

On January 11, Iranian authorities admitted that Boeing was shot down by the Iranian military mistakenly. Later, commander of Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Amir Ali Hajizadeh said that he was taking full responsibility for the crash of the Ukrainian plane.

At the end of July, negotiations were held in Kyiv with the Iranian side to pay compensation for the downed UIA plane. On October 20, Ukraine and Iran completed the second round of talks on the downed UIA plane near Tehran.

On January 5, 2021, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine had received from Iran a draft technical report on the circumstances of the UIA Boeing 737 crash, which occurred near Tehran on January 8, 2020.

In February, the media released an audio recording of a man identified by sources as Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif discussing the possibility that the downing of Flight PS 752 was a deliberate act. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Yevhen Enin said that the pretrial investigation bodies and the Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine were examining the audio recording.

 

Tags: #plane #iran #uia
