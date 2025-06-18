MFA: 293 Ukrainian citizens confirm their intention to leave Israel with Embassy’s assistance. Eighty-five citizens express their desire to leave Iran

As of the morning of June 18, some 293 Ukrainian citizens have confirmed their intention to leave Israel with the assistance of the Embassy. 85 citizens have expressed their desire to leave Iran, as well as 10 foreigners who have a permanent residence permit in Ukraine.

As reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the beginning of the deterioration of the security situation in the Middle East, on the instructions of Minister Andriy Sybiha, the diplomatic service is conducting round-the-clock monitoring of the security situation and appeals from Ukrainian citizens who express a desire to leave for safer regions or return to their homeland.

The department noted that diplomats from the Ukrainian embassy in the State of Israel have already evacuated a number of citizens who urgently needed it.

"As of the morning of June 18, the hotline of the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel received more than 400 calls from Ukrainian citizens, who received explanations from consuls regarding possible evacuation routes. The embassy is compiling an evacuation list of citizens, and all necessary instructions are posted on the diplomatic mission's resources," the message says.

The Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ukrainian embassies in Israel and Iran are working on a number of routes for evacuating citizens, both by separate flights and together with partners. Diplomats are also continuing to clarify the details of citizens and resolve organizational issues.

"The Ukrainian embassies in Israel and Iran continue to monitor the situation and provide consular assistance to Ukrainian citizens," the Foreign Ministry added.