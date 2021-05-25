Zelensky proposes to adopt law on basis of national resistance, increase number of Ukraine's Armed Forces – bills

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine as an urgent bill on the foundations of national resistance, as well as a bill on increasing the number of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in connection with the adoption of the law on the foundations of national resistance.

According to the website of the Ukrainian parliament, the president is the initiator of relevant bills No. 5557 and No. 5558.

The texts of the documents are not yet available.