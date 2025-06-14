Invaders advance near three settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState

Ukrainian Armed Forces troops pushed back the enemy near Kotliarivka in Donetsk region, the invaders advanced near three settlements, the DeepState monitoring project reported on Saturday.

"Defense forces pushed back the enemy near Kotliarivka (a village in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region), the invaders advanced near Odradne (a village in Volnovakha district of Donetsk region), Shevchenko Pershy (a village in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region) and Komari (a village in Volnovakha district of Donetsk region," the message says.