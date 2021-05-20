Facts

14:51 20.05.2021

Lifting of sanctions on Nord Stream 2 would be a loss for the United States and Biden – Ukrainian president

The lifting of sanctions on the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be a defeat for the United States and President Joe Biden personally, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"For example, now I believe that there is a big risk that they [Russia] may put pressure on the United States or they will have some kind of agreement and lift sanctions on Nord Stream. Almost 95% have been built there, and 5% is left. I believe that this will be a loss for the United States of America. I believe that this will be a personal loss for President Biden. I say this frankly that this will be a serious geopolitical victory for the Russian Federation and a new redistribution of forces and influence," Zelensky said at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

Regarding the possibility of a meeting between the presidents of the United States and the Russian Federation, Zelensky said that this meeting is necessary.

"President Biden knows my position, we discussed it with the U.S. Secretary of State, that they will discuss the Ukrainian issue only in that space and in the agenda that they will agree with us before. Are there any risks that they will raise some issues, despite our agreements? I am sure that there are such risks," the president said.

