13:40 18.05.2021

British Navy's OPV Trent enters Odesa seaport – ministry

British Navy's OPV Trent enters Odesa seaport – ministry

The OPV Trent, a patrol vessel of the coastal area of the Royal Navy of Great Britain, docked at one of the berths of Odesa seaport on Tuesday, according to the ArmyInform news agency of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine.

According to the statement, during the visit of this vessel to Ukraine, it is planned to conduct joint training with Ukrainian naval sailors on board, as well as conduct joint training at sea of ​​the PASSEX type.

OPV Trent is a brand new ship that entered the Royal Navy in August 2020.

