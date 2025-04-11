Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

09:44 11.04.2025

UK plans to send troops to Ukraine for five years

UK plans to send troops to Ukraine for five years

Great Britain may deploy troops in Ukraine for up to five years, The Telegraph reports.

According to the British publication, official London is considering the possibility of deploying United Kingdom troops in Ukraine for five years. It is planned that such a deployment should help train and restore the Ukrainian army to prevent new military aggression by the Russian Federation.

During discussions between Britain and France on the Coalition of the Willing, the issue of a phased withdrawal of the contingent was raised.

According to The Telegraph, under the plan, one of a number of options on the table, a European-led military force would be sent to Ukraine to initially deter Russia from violating any agreement and to give the Ukrainian side a much-needed respite.

It also notes that the possibility that Vladimir Putin would dare to attack Western forces in Ukraine given the current state of his own army and its capabilities is considered highly unlikely by French military planners.

According to the plan, a pacification force led by France and Britain could also help protect Ukraine’s skies and seas.

It is noted that the main purpose of the deployment would be to immediately begin assisting in the training and rebuilding of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to deter a potential next Russian attack.

Later, the Western contingent should withdraw from Ukraine in stages, and the last troops could leave in about five years, according to The Telegraph.

It is noted that the heads of British, Danish and German intelligence believe that Putin could be ready in five years.

