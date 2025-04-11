Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:02 11.04.2025

Gambia appoints diplomat accredited in Ankara, not Moscow, as part-time ambassador to Ukraine – Sybiha

1 min read
Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reported that Gambia has appointed a diplomat accredited in Turkey, not in the Russian Federation, as a part-time ambassador to Ukraine.

“I am grateful to Gambia for its support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. It is about common principles. I appreciate the decision to appoint Gambia’s ambassador to Türkiye, instead of its ambassador to Russia, as non-resident ambassador to Ukraine. This is a sign of respect,” Sybiha wrote on social media X on Friday following a meeting with Gambia's Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also held meetings with the foreign ministers of a number of African countries, reported on Ukraine's progress towards a just peace and stressed the importance of African states taking a firm position on this issue. Sybiha also announced Ukraine's plans to expand cooperation with the African Union.

“Russia's war against Ukraine has had serious consequences for Africa, such as food insecurity and regional instability. This is why achieving a fair peace for Ukraine benefits our African partners as well. Ukraine is ready to strengthen cooperation with Benin and other African nations to enhance food security and foster regional stability,” Sybiha added.

