Foot-and-mouth disease prevention measures introduced in Ukraine

Ukraine's State Emergency Anti-Epizootic Commission under the Cabinet of Ministers has developed a comprehensive set of measures to prevent the introduction and spread of foot-and-mouth disease in the country, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitaliy Koval reported following a commission meeting.

"We discussed the situation regarding foot-and-mouth disease in animals with all relevant services. Such cases have already been recorded in Slovakia and Hungary," Koval wrote on Telegram.

He recalled that last week, during a meeting at the ministry, it was decided to draft a roadmap of measures, involving customs, border services, and other authorities in its implementation.

As part of this roadmap, it was agreed to set up quarantine veterinary checkpoints at border crossings with Hungary and Slovakia. These posts will not only inspect animal products but also dispose of them if necessary.

Additionally, Ukraine will create a material and technical reserve for emergency quarantine response and will form mobile specialist teams at both regional and district levels.

The State Emergency Anti-Epizootic Commission will also identify a list of countries that manufacture foot-and-mouth disease vaccines for potential import to Ukraine, and it will launch a public awareness campaign about key prevention measures.

"In this situation, we need to stay ahead of the threat – reacting quickly and effectively to any potential outbreak. It's crucial to protect our agricultural producers from possible economic losses," Koval said.