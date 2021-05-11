Cabinet introduces declaration of price rise for gasoline, diesel fuel over 1%

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has introduced a declaration of rise in retail prices for gasoline and diesel fuel in excess of 1%.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine resolution No. 450 dated March 29, 2021, promulgated on Tuesday, gasoline grades A-92 and A-95, as well as diesel fuel, are included in the list of socially significant goods.

The list of socially significant goods approved by resolution No. 341 dated April 22, 2020 was supplemented with the following clause: "Declaration of changes in retail prices for A-92 and A-95 gasoline and diesel fuel is carried out by a business entity relative to a retail facility (establishment) in case of an increase the retail price of the goods by 1% or more in comparison with the retail price at the time of declaration, 20 days before the application of the declared retail price, excluding the day of declaration."

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers and most of the country's major gas station networks on April 2 signed a memorandum on the creation of fair competition in the petroleum product market, as well as on meeting the needs of consumers during the period of lockdown restrictions.