Facts

18:48 06.05.2021

Blinken assures U.S. will not negotiate with anyone about Ukraine without it – Kuleba

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has promised that the United States will not negotiate with anyone regarding Ukraine without it, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"He [Blinken] said a very important thing that Ukraine should never doubt the United States, and that the United States will never negotiate with anyone about Ukraine without Ukraine," Kuleba said in a Facebook video message on Thursday.

He said that the promise not to do so was aired very clearly by the Secretary of State.

According to Kuleba, in turn he told Blinken that Russian aggression against Ukraine would fail and end only after Moscow clearly realizes that the collective West perceives Ukraine as an integral part of it.

"Not as a balance, not as something in the middle between the West and Russia, not as a part that broke away from the 'Russian world,' or there are such popular concepts as 'a bridge between Russia and the West,' or, as some say, 'a buffer between Russia and the West'. Only a clear signal to Moscow that Ukraine is part of the West, an integral part of the democratic world – this will be the beginning of the end of Russian aggression against Ukraine," Kuleba said.

