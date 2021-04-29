Facts

13:11 29.04.2021

Kravchuk: text of 'Easter truce' could not be agreed upon in TCG on April 28 due to lack of understanding of subjects of its implementation

2 min read
Kravchuk: text of 'Easter truce' could not be agreed upon in TCG on April 28 due to lack of understanding of subjects of its implementation

Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Donbas Leonid Kravchuk said that the text of the statement on the introduction of the "Easter truce" could not be agreed upon following the results of the TCG meeting on April 28 at the level of the delegations' heads, since the sides could not accurately determine subjects of the ceasefire at Easter.

"In general, the sides supported the proposal not only about a ceasefire due to Easter, but also about achieving a full ceasefire on the entire contact line [...] We did not manage to adopt a single text of the statement [on the 'Easter truce'], and therefore that the subjects of this process and the subjects of the execution of the proposals reflected in the text of the statement were not precisely defined," Kravchuk said on the air of the Ukraine 24 television channel.

He said that "in accordance with the Minsk agreements, the participants in the negotiations [respectively, the executors] are Ukraine, Russia, the OSCE, as well as invited representatives of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO)."

According to representative of Donetsk Serhiy Harmash, "in order to endorse the 'Easter truce,' the representatives of Russia suggested that Ukraine sign a ceasefire statement between it and the ORDLO."

"There are tempting offers, like the one that sounded yesterday at the TCG: sign a statement on the coordination mechanism [control over the ceasefire] on behalf of Ukraine and ORDLO, and you will have a truce," Harmash said on his Facebook page.

According to Harmash, "Ukraine cannot agree to recognize ORDLO as a side to the conflict instead of Russia, thereby crossing the 'red line' defined by the president and society in Donbas."

"Russia wants to instill in the minds of Ukrainians the narrative that the subjectivization of ORDLO as the side to the conflict is the main factor in achieving peace in Donbas. That is, not money, weapons, and 'vacationers' of Russia are the causes of the war, but 'bureaucratic casuistry,' just an admission of the fact civil war," he said.

Tags: #tcg #easter
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:19 29.04.2021
Over 90% of Ukrainians to celebrate Easter on May 2, almost 20% of adult population to go to church

Over 90% of Ukrainians to celebrate Easter on May 2, almost 20% of adult population to go to church

11:59 29.04.2021
OSCE call on sides to take urgent demining actions in Donbas ahead of Easter

OSCE call on sides to take urgent demining actions in Donbas ahead of Easter

09:25 29.04.2021
TCG fails to agree on 'Easter truce,' consultations to continue – Arestovych

TCG fails to agree on 'Easter truce,' consultations to continue – Arestovych

18:21 27.04.2021
Zelensky hopes to announce ceasefire regime in Donbas at TCG meeting on April 28 - presidential press service

Zelensky hopes to announce ceasefire regime in Donbas at TCG meeting on April 28 - presidential press service

18:48 20.04.2021
Ukrainian draft Addendum to measures for strengthening ceasefire in Donbas passes first reading in TCG security subgroup - Ukrainian delegation

Ukrainian draft Addendum to measures for strengthening ceasefire in Donbas passes first reading in TCG security subgroup - Ukrainian delegation

09:21 20.04.2021
Normandy Four political advisers reaffirm commitment to ceasefire – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Normandy Four political advisers reaffirm commitment to ceasefire – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

13:30 15.04.2021
Grau: number of ceasefire violations in Donbas reaches peak, work of OSCE observers complicated

Grau: number of ceasefire violations in Donbas reaches peak, work of OSCE observers complicated

09:09 12.04.2021
Belarusian foreign minister accuses Kyiv of reluctance to comply with Minsk agreements

Belarusian foreign minister accuses Kyiv of reluctance to comply with Minsk agreements

13:49 07.04.2021
TCG's emergency meeting on Donbas scheduled for 15:00, agenda includes return to compliance with ceasefire – Arestovych

TCG's emergency meeting on Donbas scheduled for 15:00, agenda includes return to compliance with ceasefire – Arestovych

13:45 06.04.2021
Ukrainian side in JCCC appeals to OSCE to establish causes of child's death in uncontrolled Oleksandrivske in Donbas

Ukrainian side in JCCC appeals to OSCE to establish causes of child's death in uncontrolled Oleksandrivske in Donbas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Number of countries confirm participation in 'Crimean Platform' summit at highest level – Dzhaparova

Rada appoints Energoatom Vice-President Haluschenko Minister of Energy

State Department points out violation of corporate governance principles in staff reshuffling at Naftogaz

United States to act firmly in response to Russia's actions that harm them or their allies, partners – diplomat

EU must be ready to react if Russia crosses red lines in relation to Ukraine – Borrell

LATEST

Supreme Court starts considering claims to appeal against Zelensky's decree on abolition of appointment of Constitutional Court's judges Tupytsky, Kasminin

Ukrainian Culture Ministry includes Russian musician Morgenshtern in list of persons threatening national security

Former first dpty secretary of NSDC Hladkovsky intends to appeal to ECHR because of 'political persecution'

Zelensky signs law on holding auctions to sell large privatization objects during quarantine

Shmyhal, Polish Dpty PM Gowin discuss regional security, vaccination against COVID-19, development of border infrastructure

Kobolev leaves office's keys to Naftogaz head Vitrenko, but to challenge his dismissal in court

Groysman: Putin's aggression against Ukraine is coronavirus, vaccine is coalition of our partners, world's leading countries

Final assessment of studying results in 2020/2021 academic year can be carried out remotely - Education Ministry

Ukraine to insist on reporting by OSCE SMM on results of Russia's aggression in Azov-Black Sea region – Dzhaparova

Number of countries confirm participation in 'Crimean Platform' summit at highest level – Dzhaparova

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD