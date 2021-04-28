Facts

13:13 28.04.2021

Russia-occupations forces in Donbas shelling settlements, infrastructure facilities adjacent to contact line - Ukrainian JCCC

Russia-occupations forces in Donbas shelling settlements, infrastructure facilities adjacent to contact line - Ukrainian JCCC

Ukrainian JCCC reports shelling attacks by Russia-occupation forces in Donbas adjacent to the contact line of settlements and important civilian infrastructure, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) said.

"The mercenaries use weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements. Since April 22, the mercenaries have carried out four such attacks, namely: on April 22, two ATGM missiles were fired in the direction of the village of Druzhba; on April 24, mercenaries of the aggressor country fired at the settlement of Vodiane from 120 mm mortars; on April 26, shelling attack of the garden company of the village of Hnutove, located near Mariupol was recorded... Fortunately, there were no casualties," the message says.

In particular, during the verification of the site of shelling in the village of Katerynivka, committed by mercenaries at about 23:00 on April 25 from a 122 mm barrel artillery, the Ukrainian side of the JCCC recorded six craters formed as a result of artillery shells bursting with a fuse set to a high-explosive action.

A significant amount of debris and remnants from Russia-made shells is also reported.

"The Ukrainian side of the JCCC sent evidence to the OSCE SMM on the facts of gross violations of the ceasefire," the JFO headquarters said.

Tags: #donbas #jfo
