Trump: Putin wants Kyiv to cede control of entire Donbas region – media

U.S. President Donald Trump said on the call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders after the summit held in Aliaska that Vladimir Putin's stance hasn't changed he still wants Kyiv to cede control of the entire Donbas region in Ukraine's east, Bloomberg reported.

"Trump said on the call that while it’s up to Ukraine to decide on what to do with its territory, Putin's stance hasn't changed – he still wants Kyiv to cede control of the entire Donbas region in Ukraine's east," the agency said that referring to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition on anonymity.

Trump called his meeting productive, and signaled he would tell Zelenskiy to make a deal.