Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:56 16.08.2025

Trump: Putin wants Kyiv to cede control of entire Donbas region – media

1 min read
Trump: Putin wants Kyiv to cede control of entire Donbas region – media
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

U.S. President Donald Trump said on the call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders after the summit held in Aliaska that Vladimir Putin's stance hasn't changed he still wants Kyiv to cede control of the entire Donbas region in Ukraine's east, Bloomberg reported.

"Trump said on the call that while it’s up to Ukraine to decide on what to do with its territory, Putin's stance hasn't changed – he still wants Kyiv to cede control of the entire Donbas region in Ukraine's east," the agency said that referring to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition on anonymity.

Trump called his meeting productive, and signaled he would tell Zelenskiy to make a deal.

Tags: #putin #trump #donbas

MORE ABOUT

16:01 16.08.2025
Poroshenko: Peace Agreement possible only after unconditional ceasefire, concessions must come from Putin

Poroshenko: Peace Agreement possible only after unconditional ceasefire, concessions must come from Putin

13:09 16.08.2025
Trump, Putin discuss possible territorial changes in Ukraine

Trump, Putin discuss possible territorial changes in Ukraine

12:34 16.08.2025
Trump announces determination to conclude Peace Agreement, not Ceasefire Agreement

Trump announces determination to conclude Peace Agreement, not Ceasefire Agreement

11:21 16.08.2025
Zelenskyy plans to discuss all details regarding ending war with Trump on Monday in Washington

Zelenskyy plans to discuss all details regarding ending war with Trump on Monday in Washington

05:16 16.08.2025
Trump ready to participate in meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin, if asked

Trump ready to participate in meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin, if asked

03:16 16.08.2025
Zelensky still waiting for call from Trump after meeting with Putin – media

Zelensky still waiting for call from Trump after meeting with Putin – media

22:36 15.08.2025
US President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin begin meeting in Alaska

US President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin begin meeting in Alaska

22:17 15.08.2025
US President Trump and Russian Vladimir Putin begin meeting in Alaska

US President Trump and Russian Vladimir Putin begin meeting in Alaska

18:35 15.08.2025
Trump, Lukashenko discuss release of prisoners by phone; express hope for meeting

Trump, Lukashenko discuss release of prisoners by phone; express hope for meeting

16:36 15.08.2025
US with Europe can provide security guarantees to Ukraine, but not in NATO format - Trump

US with Europe can provide security guarantees to Ukraine, but not in NATO format - Trump

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Russian army may try to increase pressure, strikes against Ukrainian positions in coming days

Zelenskyy: A real peace must be achieved, one that will be lasting, not just another pause between Russian invasions

Ukraine must have security guarantees, make decisions regarding its territory itself – statement by European leaders

Trump announces determination to conclude Peace Agreement, not Ceasefire Agreement

Zelenskyy plans to discuss all details regarding ending war with Trump on Monday in Washington

LATEST

UaRms owner Utkin: over 3 years of war, we trained 55,000 soldiers on UaRms' simulators

Bouquet Kyiv Stage cofounder Utkin: 90% of my earnings go to cultural and charity projects

Zelenskyy: Russian army may try to increase pressure, strikes against Ukrainian positions in coming days

Italian PM explains idea of security guarantees for Ukraine

Melania Trump sends letter to Putin regarding kidnapped Ukrainian children

Macron announces meeting of Coalition of Willing soon

Zelenskyy: A real peace must be achieved, one that will be lasting, not just another pause between Russian invasions

Ukraine must have security guarantees, make decisions regarding its territory itself – statement by European leaders

Zelenskyy's adviser denies report of ceasefire in the skies before trilateral meeting

Preliminary deal on ceasefire in the skies could have been reached in Alaska – journalist

AD
AD