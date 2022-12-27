Facts

09:21 27.12.2022

Zelensky calls 'severe and painful' situation in Donbas

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called the "severe and painful" situation in Donbas.

"Bakhmut, Kreminna and other areas in Donbas, which now require maximum strength and concentration. The situation there is severe, painful. The occupiers are using all the resources available to them – and these are significant resources – to squeeze out at least some progress," he said in a video on Monday.

"And I thank all our guys who stand in position, stand strong and still find opportunities not only not to lose anything, but also to knock out the invaders, 'minus' them," he said.

