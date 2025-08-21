Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:57 21.08.2025

Zelenskyy refutes Russia Donbas predictions: would take another 4 years

2 min read
Zelenskyy refutes Russia Donbas predictions: would take another 4 years
Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the information that the Russian Federation would occupy the entire territory of the Donetsk region by the end of the year "chatter" and added that it would take the enemy another four years to do so.

At a meeting with journalists, the president explained that the Russian Federation occupied all of Crimea and a third of the Donetsk region without a full-scale war, and after the war began, the Russian Federation occupied about a third more.

"Now, in general, they hold about 67-69%. That is, we are saying that for almost 4 years of a full-scale war, they occupied a third of the Donetsk region. And that is why I explained that the stories that they will occupy our Donbas by the end of the year are all chatter. That is, they need another four years to occupy our Donbas," Zelenskyy said.

He also emphasized that the Russians will not receive the Sumy region, since they will not be able to hold the areas in the border area where they are now. "In today's realities, it is a matter of time - a few months - and they will not be in the Sumy region," the president added.

"I also believe that in the long term - I don't want a military perspective - but they won't get the Kharkiv region. And talking about the Mykolaiv region, that they are ready to give us the Kinburn Spit... They only need it to block the sea for us," the head of state noted.

In addition, Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine does not legally recognize the occupation of the temporarily occupied territories.

Tags: #donbas

MORE ABOUT

15:56 16.08.2025
Trump: Putin wants Kyiv to cede control of entire Donbas region – media

Trump: Putin wants Kyiv to cede control of entire Donbas region – media

21:35 12.08.2025
Zelenskyy: Situation when withdrawing from Donbas is condition for ceasefire, then this is rather conditional exchange

Zelenskyy: Situation when withdrawing from Donbas is condition for ceasefire, then this is rather conditional exchange

20:21 12.08.2025
Witkoff says Putin probably wants Ukraine to withdraw from Donbas – Zelenskyy

Witkoff says Putin probably wants Ukraine to withdraw from Donbas – Zelenskyy

20:32 10.04.2023
Enemy's offensive simultaneously going on in four directions, fiercest battles in Bakhmut, Maryinka and Avdiyivka – Maliar

Enemy's offensive simultaneously going on in four directions, fiercest battles in Bakhmut, Maryinka and Avdiyivka – Maliar

16:11 17.02.2023
There will be nothing alive in Donbas after war – Zelenskyy at Munich conference

There will be nothing alive in Donbas after war – Zelenskyy at Munich conference

20:44 27.01.2023
Invaders deliberately, methodically destroy villages, towns in Donbas – Zelensky

Invaders deliberately, methodically destroy villages, towns in Donbas – Zelensky

13:22 14.01.2023
Tough battle for Donbas continues – Zelensky

Tough battle for Donbas continues – Zelensky

09:21 27.12.2022
Zelensky calls 'severe and painful' situation in Donbas

Zelensky calls 'severe and painful' situation in Donbas

09:42 29.08.2022
Zelensky: Ukraine to return to Donbas

Zelensky: Ukraine to return to Donbas

09:39 08.06.2022
Zelensky: Invaders didn’t believe in such resistance of Ukrainian army in Donbas

Zelensky: Invaders didn’t believe in such resistance of Ukrainian army in Donbas

HOT NEWS

Russian missile strike injures 19 in Mukachevo

General Staff reports damage to facilities on Russian territory

SBI investigates 587 forestry violations with damages over UAH 1 bln

Zelenskyy on China as security guarantor: don't need those who didn't help when needed

Rubio, Witkoff and Vance to coordinate US preparation for Russia meeting – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Russian missile strike injures 19 in Mukachevo

Fire at Mukachevo enterprise injures 16, blaze contained

Udar calls UAH 8 bln Kyiv budget withdrawal attack on Klitschko, decentralization

Parliament passes Defence City special regime laws

General Staff reports damage to facilities on Russian territory

Massive Russian strikes show true face of Moscow's 'peace' - EU ambassador

Ukrainian special forces hit train with anti-tank missiles in occupied Crimea

URCS helps victims of Russian air attack on Lviv

Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen-2025 dedicated to education - Zelenska

Coalition talks heat up as Zelenskyy pushes for real security guarantees

AD
AD