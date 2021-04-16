Facts

18:49 16.04.2021

If Russia acts recklessly or aggressively, there will be consequences – U.S. Charge d'Affaires

2 min read
If Russia acts recklessly or aggressively, there will be consequences – U.S. Charge d'Affaires

U.S. Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine Kristina Kvien said the United States, along with its allies, are deeply concerned about the buildup of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine and in the occupied territories, and Russia will face consequences in the event of aggressive actions against Ukraine, the U.S. Embassy said.

"Let me conclude by reiterating that the United States remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, including Crimea and its territorial waters. To ensure Ukraine achieves its Euro-Atlantic aspirations, we and our partners will continue to support Ukraine as it defends itself from Russia's aggression. Our leadership has made clear that if Russia acts recklessly or aggressively, there will be costs and consequences," Kvien said at the authority ceremony from Task Force Illini to Task Force Raven in Yavoriv, Lviv region.

She said that tens of thousands of Russian forces stand near the border with Ukraine and in the Ukrainian territory of Crimea, and are increasing in number. "The United States and our NATO Allies and partners in Europe are deeply concerned about this escalation. And in addition to this provocative buildup of troops, the government of Russia continues to conduct a disinformation campaign, falsely claiming Ukraine is escalating tensions. Let me make crystal clear – my team at the U.S. Embassy and I know first hand – Ukraine was not, and is not, taking provocative actions against Russia. In fact, Ukraine has demonstrated admirable restraint in the face of Russia's intimidation and aggression," Kvien said.

The Chargé d'Affaire said that, against the backdrop of Russia's provocations, it is important to remember that the Ukraine of 2021 – and the Ukrainian armed forces of 2021 – are vastly different than those of 2014.

"The Ukraine of 2021 has achieved significant reform – you have improved rule of law, developed the economy, and fought against corruption. In doing so, Ukraine has become more democratic, more responsive to the will and needs of its people, and more resilient to threats, both external and internal. To better address external threats, the Ukrainian armed forces have become a more capable, more professional fighting force, one of the most capable battle-ready forces in Europe today – and the United States is proud that our cooperative security efforts have supported this impressive development," she said.

Tags: #usa #kvien
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:15 14.04.2021
Blinken, NATO Secretary General discuss need for Russia to cease its buildup along Ukraine's borders – State Department

Blinken, NATO Secretary General discuss need for Russia to cease its buildup along Ukraine's borders – State Department

10:40 14.04.2021
Bakanov, Kvien discuss Ukrainian sanctions, SBU reform

Bakanov, Kvien discuss Ukrainian sanctions, SBU reform

18:08 13.04.2021
U.S. Secretary of State pledges support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration in face of ongoing Russian aggression

U.S. Secretary of State pledges support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration in face of ongoing Russian aggression

11:12 13.04.2021
Yermak: United States should deploy Patriot Missiles in Ukraine

Yermak: United States should deploy Patriot Missiles in Ukraine

11:06 13.04.2021
United States determines whether sanctions against Russia can aggravate situation in eastern Ukraine – media

United States determines whether sanctions against Russia can aggravate situation in eastern Ukraine – media

09:22 13.04.2021
United States urges Russia to end military buildup, ongoing aggression along Ukraine's borders

United States urges Russia to end military buildup, ongoing aggression along Ukraine's borders

19:15 12.04.2021
Zelensky: if United States sees Ukraine in NATO, they should contribute to its entry into Alliance

Zelensky: if United States sees Ukraine in NATO, they should contribute to its entry into Alliance

12:16 09.04.2021
U.S. delegation led by Defense Attaché visits JFO zone

U.S. delegation led by Defense Attaché visits JFO zone

10:08 09.04.2021
U.S. considering sending warships to Black Sea amid Russia-Ukraine tensions – Pentagon rep

U.S. considering sending warships to Black Sea amid Russia-Ukraine tensions – Pentagon rep

17:47 02.04.2021
United States protests illegal conscriptions in Crimea - embassy

United States protests illegal conscriptions in Crimea - embassy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Merkel, Macron, Zelensky urge Russia to withdraw troops from border with Ukraine – statement

Zelensky: we offer France to sign declaration of support for Ukraine's accession to EU

Zelensky: we approaching regular meeting of Normandy Four leaders, advisers' meeting scheduled on April 19

Ukraine ready for any development of events, encourages Russia to have dialogue – Zelensky

Avakov calls on patriots to unite before possible provocations, aggression coming from Russia

LATEST

Adonis medical group plans to open four branches in 2021

Merkel, Macron, Zelensky urge Russia to withdraw troops from border with Ukraine – statement

Zelensky: we offer France to sign declaration of support for Ukraine's accession to EU

Zelensky supports Biden's intention to meet with Putin

Zelensky: we approaching regular meeting of Normandy Four leaders, advisers' meeting scheduled on April 19

Avakov, Ambassador of Pakistan discuss cooperation in development of relations' legal framework

United States welcomes first batch of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine to Ukraine – embassy

Borrell wants to come to Ukraine, visit contact line

Zelensky, Macron hold tete-a-tete meeting – press service

Zelensky on MAP: Ukraine must meet NATO standards, but now reforms cannot stop Russia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD