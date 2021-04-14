Cabinet approves 2020 report on govt activities – PM

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved and submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a report on the government's activities in 2020, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"We have approved and are submitting to the Verkhovna Rada a report on the government's activities in 2020. This is a systematic analysis of what was done last year. The document is also necessary in order to objectively assess a very difficult year," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel following the results of the Wednesday government meeting.

The prime minister said that in the autumn and summer of 2020, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted a drop in Ukraine's GDP by more than 8%, at the same time, the government coped much better, and the drop in GDP was almost half.

"Ukraine has shown one of the best results among European countries in maintaining the situation in the economy," he said.