Shmyhal announces expansion of Contract 18–24 program to include drone operators

Photo: https://t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced the expansion of the Contract 18–24 program to include drone operators, the service term under such a contract will be two years, and the payment will also be UAH 1 million.

"The government has decided to launch a separate direction of the program - a contract for drone operators who will serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service. This direction has special conditions. The main one is a clear service term: two years," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The minister noted that future drone operators will undergo up to 45 days of basic training, up to 60 days of professional training (taking into account existing certificates) and 14 days of an adaptation course.

"As in the main program, a payment of UAH 1 million is provided, which is carried out in three stages. After completing the service, defenders receive additional support from the state, in particular a mortgage at 0%," Shmyhal specified.