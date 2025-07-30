Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:21 30.07.2025

Shmyhal announces expansion of Contract 18–24 program to include drone operators

1 min read
Shmyhal announces expansion of Contract 18–24 program to include drone operators
Photo: https://t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced the expansion of the Contract 18–24 program to include drone operators, the service term under such a contract will be two years, and the payment will also be UAH 1 million.

"The government has decided to launch a separate direction of the program - a contract for drone operators who will serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service. This direction has special conditions. The main one is a clear service term: two years," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The minister noted that future drone operators will undergo up to 45 days of basic training, up to 60 days of professional training (taking into account existing certificates) and 14 days of an adaptation course.

"As in the main program, a payment of UAH 1 million is provided, which is carried out in three stages. After completing the service, defenders receive additional support from the state, in particular a mortgage at 0%," Shmyhal specified.

Tags: #shmyhal #contracts #expansion

MORE ABOUT

14:58 29.07.2025
Shmyhal, Syrsky discuss with German reps strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities

Shmyhal, Syrsky discuss with German reps strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities

18:58 28.07.2025
Zelenskyy instructs Umerov, Shmyhal to prepare proposals to improve process of preparing lists for exchanges

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov, Shmyhal to prepare proposals to improve process of preparing lists for exchanges

15:33 28.07.2025
Shmyhal holds meeting with head of US embassy: We are preparing new important projects

Shmyhal holds meeting with head of US embassy: We are preparing new important projects

14:41 25.07.2025
Zelenskyy sets task to prepare $10-30 bln contract for US purchase of drones from Ukraine

Zelenskyy sets task to prepare $10-30 bln contract for US purchase of drones from Ukraine

13:12 25.07.2025
Shmyhal discusses expansion of EUMAM training mission with head of EU Military Committee

Shmyhal discusses expansion of EUMAM training mission with head of EU Military Committee

10:48 25.07.2025
Zelenskyy orders to prepare contract for $10-30 bln on U.S. purchase of drones from Ukraine

Zelenskyy orders to prepare contract for $10-30 bln on U.S. purchase of drones from Ukraine

17:52 22.07.2025
Defense Ministry preparing amendments to resolution that will simplify financing defense sector enterprises - Shmyhal

Defense Ministry preparing amendments to resolution that will simplify financing defense sector enterprises - Shmyhal

14:04 22.07.2025
Defense ministers of Ukraine and Romania discuss training of Ukrainian military and pilots

Defense ministers of Ukraine and Romania discuss training of Ukrainian military and pilots

11:38 22.07.2025
Shmyhal: Ukraine needs at least $120 bln for defense in 2026

Shmyhal: Ukraine needs at least $120 bln for defense in 2026

17:39 21.07.2025
Shmyhal, Pistorius discuss Ukraine's financial, military needs, incl strengthening air defense, expanding drone production

Shmyhal, Pistorius discuss Ukraine's financial, military needs, incl strengthening air defense, expanding drone production

HOT NEWS

SBU arrests Russian spy in Ukrainian Air Force plotting airfield strikes

PrivatBank wins $1.91 bln claim against former owners, interest pending final ruling

PrivatBank announces undisputed victory in London trial against Kolomoisky and Boholiubov

London Court to deliver verdict in PrivatBank case against Kolomoisky and others on Wed

Death toll in Novoplatonivka, Kharkiv region, increases to six

LATEST

Compensation to PrivatBank may exceed $2 bln - Pyshnyy

Davis, Stefanishyna discuss deepening U.S.-Ukraine ties

Firefighters injured while fighting large-scale fire at warehouses outside Kharkiv – Synehubov

Servant of the People faction backs presidential bill on NABU/SAPO - faction spokeswoman

SBU exposes military unit commander selling draft deferrals, officials falsifying mobilization records

Four mobile medical teams of Ukrainian Red Cross Society work in Cherkasy region

Casualties reported after Russia strikes Kharkiv suburb

Casualties reported after Russia strikes Kharkiv suburb

Rada committee approves presidential draft law on NABU, SAPO

SBU arrests Russian spy in Ukrainian Air Force plotting airfield strikes

AD
AD