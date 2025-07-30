Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:24 30.07.2025

Shmyhal: Mobilization by 90% is conscious decision of Ukrainians

2 min read
Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal assessed the mobilization processes in Ukraine, stating that the majority of those who joined the army did so consciously, and the mobilization is going "absolutely normally" and "according to plan."

He said this in an interview with BBC Ukraine, published on the website on Wednesday.

"As of today, mobilization is proceeding according to plan. This is true. It is also crucial to understand that 90% of mobilization is happening absolutely normally – people, having received summonses, come to serve. They are not grabbed, they are not dragged. Having received a document, they come to the Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support, get registered and go to training centers. And I am grateful to those of our defenders who react consciously to receiving a mobilization document," Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal expressed the opinion that "it is very honorable. And it is even a shame that we often do not pay attention to it. We always see that small, scandalous percentage in the media. This plays against us. Against Ukraine, against Ukrainian society, against our independence and national security, that mobilization is these 5-10% of the scandal. And in fact, mobilization by 90% is a conscious decision of Ukrainians."

Tags: #shmyhal #mobilization

