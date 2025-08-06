Cabinet backs protection for military whistleblowers – Shmyhal

Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has supported a bill that guarantees additional rights and protection for servicemen who report possible facts of corruption or related offenses, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced.

"The bill provides for: the right of servicemen to send reports of possible facts of corruption to authorized units or persons on issues of preventing and detecting corruption, the ability to freely choose a channel for reporting, including contacting the National Anti-Corruption Commission directly and an exception from the obligation to report such facts to the immediate commander," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, this is a step towards creating an effective and modern army, "in which there is no place for corruption or abuse."

"The goal of the changes is to increase transparency in the Defense Forces, guarantee every serviceman a safe mechanism for reporting corruption and reliable protection from harassment or pressure," Shmyhal added.