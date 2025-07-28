Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:58 28.07.2025

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov, Shmyhal to prepare proposals to improve process of preparing lists for exchanges

2 min read
Photo: https://president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov and Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal to prepare proposals to improve the process of preparing lists for exchanges, as well as to improve the system of treatment of those released from captivity.

"The released prisoners emphasized that it is important to improve the system of medical examination and treatment, improve the process of preparing lists for exchanges, and update the register of Ukrainian civilians detained in Russia. The President instructed the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and the Minister of Defense to work on these issues and prepare proposals that will allow them to be resolved," the presidential press service said following a meeting of the team working to release the prisoners.

In addition, the meeting participants discussed the efforts needed to release all Ukrainians from Russian captivity, the investigation of the criminal proceedings regarding the terrorist attack in Olenivka, as well as communication and work with the families of prisoners, the process of escorting those released from Russian camps, the repatriation of bodies, and measures to accelerate the identification of the deceased.

As previously reported, since the beginning of the full-scale war, 5,857 people have been returned from captivity, excluding exchanges – another 555 people, President Zelenskyy said following a meeting with representatives of the team working to release prisoners and assist them.

Tags: #shmyhal #zelenskyy #nsdc

