Shmyhal proposes to join Ukraine in mine clearance initiative in Black Sea with participation of Bulgaria, Turkey and Romania

Photo: https://t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal has held a conversation with Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov, during which they discussed continued defense support for Ukraine and security in the Black Sea region.

"I had a conversation with Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov. The main topics were continuing defense support for Ukraine and security in the Black Sea region. We have a common goal - safe shipping. Therefore, I proposed to involve Ukraine in the initiative to demining the Black Sea with the participation of Bulgaria, Turkey and Romania," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Shmyhal also informed Zapryanov about Ukraine's priorities regarding weapons and the sectors of the defense industry where partnership with Bulgaria can be developed.

"We are interested in developing joint production, in particular within the framework of the European SAFE fund. Our partners understand that increasing support for Ukraine will bring a just peace closer," the minister added.

Shmyhal thanked his Bulgarian colleague for condemning Russian aggression and for his contribution to strengthening Ukraine's defense capability.