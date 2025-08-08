Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:20 08.08.2025

Shmyhal proposes to join Ukraine in mine clearance initiative in Black Sea with participation of Bulgaria, Turkey and Romania

1 min read
Shmyhal proposes to join Ukraine in mine clearance initiative in Black Sea with participation of Bulgaria, Turkey and Romania
Photo: https://t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal has held a conversation with Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov, during which they discussed continued defense support for Ukraine and security in the Black Sea region.

"I had a conversation with Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov. The main topics were continuing defense support for Ukraine and security in the Black Sea region. We have a common goal - safe shipping. Therefore, I proposed to involve Ukraine in the initiative to demining the Black Sea with the participation of Bulgaria, Turkey and Romania," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Shmyhal also informed Zapryanov about Ukraine's priorities regarding weapons and the sectors of the defense industry where partnership with Bulgaria can be developed.

"We are interested in developing joint production, in particular within the framework of the European SAFE fund. Our partners understand that increasing support for Ukraine will bring a just peace closer," the minister added.

Shmyhal thanked his Bulgarian colleague for condemning Russian aggression and for his contribution to strengthening Ukraine's defense capability.

Tags: #shmyhal #discussed #bulgarian

MORE ABOUT

14:34 08.08.2025
Tusk: Russian invasion of Ukraine could soon be 'frozen'

Tusk: Russian invasion of Ukraine could soon be 'frozen'

14:11 08.08.2025
Ukraine and EU discuss funding needs for 2025-2026 – Defense Ministry

Ukraine and EU discuss funding needs for 2025-2026 – Defense Ministry

13:47 06.08.2025
Cabinet backs protection for military whistleblowers – Shmyhal

Cabinet backs protection for military whistleblowers – Shmyhal

12:17 06.08.2025
Care and rehab for freed Ukrainian captives improving - Shmyhal

Care and rehab for freed Ukrainian captives improving - Shmyhal

09:26 06.08.2025
Shmyhal confirms US approval of $200 million in security aid to Ukraine

Shmyhal confirms US approval of $200 million in security aid to Ukraine

10:04 05.08.2025
Stubb: President Trump’s deadline for ceasefire approaching. Finland supports all efforts towards immediate ceasefire

Stubb: President Trump’s deadline for ceasefire approaching. Finland supports all efforts towards immediate ceasefire

17:44 04.08.2025
Zelenskyy, soldiers discuss defense of Lyptsy in Kharkiv region

Zelenskyy, soldiers discuss defense of Lyptsy in Kharkiv region

19:24 30.07.2025
Shmyhal: Mobilization by 90% is conscious decision of Ukrainians

Shmyhal: Mobilization by 90% is conscious decision of Ukrainians

16:45 30.07.2025
Davis, Stefanishyna discuss deepening U.S.-Ukraine ties

Davis, Stefanishyna discuss deepening U.S.-Ukraine ties

14:21 30.07.2025
Shmyhal announces expansion of Contract 18–24 program to include drone operators

Shmyhal announces expansion of Contract 18–24 program to include drone operators

HOT NEWS

SAPO files motion to remove Kyrylenko from the post of AMCU Chairman

SBU provides NABU director with evidence supporting suspicions against two employees

Intl Arbitration Tribunal dismisses Kolomoisky-linked $700 mln lawsuit against Ukraine – Ministry of Justice

Air Defense destroy 82 out of 108 enemy UAVs

All decisions on war ending in Ukraine concern all of Europe and Europe should influence processes

LATEST

Mykolaiv region allows truck movement during curfew due to heat wave

GUR attacks Russian anti-aircraft missile brigade in Krasnodar region - sources

Modi discusses war on Ukraine with Putin, calls him 'friend,' looks forward to next meeting

Russian invaders attack child with UAV in Kherson – Kherson official

Ukraine's Ghost unit destroys valuable Russian radar system in Crimea

SBU charges Russian admiral Pinchuk in absentia over seizure of Ukrainian ship Sapphire

SBI exposes UAH 900,000 fraud scheme in Kyiv military unit

Trump asks Italy about possibly hosting talks with Putin – media

Law enforcement officers expose abuses in military units in Kyiv, Kyiv region

Ukraine, Moldova and Romania emphasize urgent need to restore peace for Ukraine, respecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity

AD
AD