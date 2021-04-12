Merkel, Macron express wish to see Russia show more flexibility in Minsk peace process - Peskov

Paris and Berlin have urged Moscow to show more flexibility within the Minsk process, but they certainly understand who is failing to implement the Minsk agreements in reality, the Kremlin said.

When asked whether French and German colleagues understand who is not actually implementing the Minsk accords, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said: "Yes, they largely do. [...]. And, naturally, as we increasingly hear statements on various levels that the Minsk Package of Measures is almost nothing but a useless rudiment, it probably also leaves Paris and Berlin, not us only, perplexed."

The leaders of Germany and France, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron 'have certain differences', and their views are sometimes different from Russia's, Peskov admitted. "They wish that we showed more flexibility as a Minsk process participant," Peskov said in an interview with Pavel Zarubin, the author and host of the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin television show on Rossiya 1 (VGTRK).

"But in general, there is the understanding that there is a document which currently has no alternative and which must be implemented. This document is unambiguous. All is written in black and white there. Both the essence and the sequence of steps, everything is signed there," Peskov said.