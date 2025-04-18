Macron coordinates actions with Zelenskyy at meeting of delegations in Paris

The meeting of the Ukrainian, British, German and American delegations at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Thursday was productive, Europe is ready to work closely with the United States to achieve peace in Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

“We are all clearly united in our desire for peace. From the very beginning, we have supported President Donald Trump’s proposal to end the war in Ukraine as swiftly as possible. This demonstrates a strong European commitment and a willingness to work closely with the United States,” Macron wrote on X after Thursday's meeting.

He said he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before and after the meetings to ensure coordination.

"Talks will continue next week in London," the French president said.

Macron called Thursday's talks "a day of diplomatic mobilization" and thanked all participants "for their presence and our productive discussions."