Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

15:50 25.03.2025

Elysee Palace confirms Zelenskyy's meeting with Macron in Paris on Wed night

1 min read
Elysee Palace confirms Zelenskyy's meeting with Macron in Paris on Wed night

The meeting of the Presidents of Ukraine and France, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron, will take place at 17:00 Kyiv time (18:00 Paris time) in Paris in the format of a working dinner, according to the website of the Elysee Palace.

"18:00. Working dinner with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," reads Macron's schedule for March 26.

The plans for the next day, March 27, when a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing with Zelenskyy's participation was announced in Paris, include the entry: "10:00. Meeting on peace and security for Ukraine."

As reported, Macron will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris on Wednesday evening. "The head of state will once again reiterate to President Zelenskyy that France will make continuing and strengthening military and financial support for Ukraine its top priority," the media reported, citing a message from the Elysee Palace.

The two leaders are expected to make press statements ahead of the bilateral meeting and working dinner.

Tags: #elysee_palace #zelenskyy #macron

MORE ABOUT

14:29 25.03.2025
Macron to meet with Zelenskyy in Paris on Wednesday evening ahead of Coalition of Willing summit – media

Macron to meet with Zelenskyy in Paris on Wednesday evening ahead of Coalition of Willing summit – media

09:45 25.03.2025
Ukraine preparing substantive work with European partners for this week – Zelenskyy

Ukraine preparing substantive work with European partners for this week – Zelenskyy

19:57 24.03.2025
Zelenskyy receives letters of credence from Ambassadors of Sri Lanka and Guatemala

Zelenskyy receives letters of credence from Ambassadors of Sri Lanka and Guatemala

17:29 24.03.2025
Zelenskyy signs law on setting up Specialized District Administrative Court and Specialized Appeal Administrative Court in Ukraine

Zelenskyy signs law on setting up Specialized District Administrative Court and Specialized Appeal Administrative Court in Ukraine

16:55 24.03.2025
Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that intermission in transfer of US intelligence info to Ukraine affected Kursk operation

Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that intermission in transfer of US intelligence info to Ukraine affected Kursk operation

16:50 24.03.2025
President signs European integration law on excise duty on tobacco products

President signs European integration law on excise duty on tobacco products

16:32 24.03.2025
Zelenskyy hopes Trump will understand that Putin is weaker than he seems, Russian victory would be disaster not only for Ukraine

Zelenskyy hopes Trump will understand that Putin is weaker than he seems, Russian victory would be disaster not only for Ukraine

20:35 21.03.2025
Over 4,000 POWs already returned to Ukraine

Over 4,000 POWs already returned to Ukraine

19:01 21.03.2025
Ukraine does not see UN as alternative to contingent or security guarantees – Zelenskyy

Ukraine does not see UN as alternative to contingent or security guarantees – Zelenskyy

18:22 21.03.2025
Czech Republic to take patronage over Dnipropetrovsk region – Zelenskyy

Czech Republic to take patronage over Dnipropetrovsk region – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

USA, Ukraine complete second meeting in Saudi Arabia – media

General Staff reports hit on concentration of manpower of Russian army in Kursk region

Some 78 out of 139 Russian drones destroyed, 34 lost in location – Air Force

SBU Chief: We hit Russian warships in Black Sea, cause 'earthquakes' in weapons depots

Eighty-eight victims reported amid Russian strike in Sumy, incl 17 children – city council

LATEST

Biomethane from Ukraine is competitive, but there are a number of threats to this - energy expert Zaniewicz

In Sumy, emergency recovery work continues at site of Russian missile strike, 30 wounded hospitalized – city council

SBU detains FSB agent whom occupiers planned to blow up near Kryvy Rih recruitment center

URCS continues to help victims of Russian missile strike in Sumy

USA, Ukraine complete second meeting in Saudi Arabia – media

General Staff reports hit on concentration of manpower of Russian army in Kursk region

Some 78 out of 139 Russian drones destroyed, 34 lost in location – Air Force

SBU Chief: We hit Russian warships in Black Sea, cause 'earthquakes' in weapons depots

Joint statement by USA, Russia on results of talks in Saudi Arabia expected on Tuesday morning – media

Two civilians injured as result of enemy shelling of Zaporizhia district – authorities

AD
AD
Empire School
AD