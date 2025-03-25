Elysee Palace confirms Zelenskyy's meeting with Macron in Paris on Wed night

The meeting of the Presidents of Ukraine and France, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron, will take place at 17:00 Kyiv time (18:00 Paris time) in Paris in the format of a working dinner, according to the website of the Elysee Palace.

"18:00. Working dinner with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," reads Macron's schedule for March 26.

The plans for the next day, March 27, when a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing with Zelenskyy's participation was announced in Paris, include the entry: "10:00. Meeting on peace and security for Ukraine."

As reported, Macron will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris on Wednesday evening. "The head of state will once again reiterate to President Zelenskyy that France will make continuing and strengthening military and financial support for Ukraine its top priority," the media reported, citing a message from the Elysee Palace.

The two leaders are expected to make press statements ahead of the bilateral meeting and working dinner.